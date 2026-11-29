To be sure, we all may feel differently once more facts come to light, but for now, Michkov is a problem for Philadelphia, and he sure seems like he’s not completely tethered to the Flyers. Does he already have one foot out the door? It seems somewhat premature to say something to that effect. But something is rotten in the state of Denmark, and the Flyers can’t allow the drama surrounding Michkov to overwhelm the rest of the team.