Is An NHL Trade The Best Course Of Action For Matvei Michkov And The Philadelphia Flyers?
Eric Hartline-Imagn Images
Eric Hartline-Imagn Images
Nov 29, 2026 3:43 PMPublished Nov 29, 2026 3:43 PM
Philadelphia Flyers star winger Matvei Michkov was a healthy scratch Friday, and controversy around the decision has enveloped the Flyers organization. What should Philadelphia GM Daniel Briere and coach Rick Tocchet do with their young star winger? Is it the end of the line for Michkov in Philly?
For most NHL teams, acclimating a non-North American star player can be challenging.
There’s often a language barrier that’s tough to navigate, and the North American culture also takes some getting used to.
This is what we have to bear in mind when we’re talking about the current saga of Philadelphia Flyers star winger Matvei Michkov. The 21-year-old Russian is in his third NHL season, and with 11 goals and 20 points in 27 games this year, Michkov is well on his way to shattering his current career-high in goals (26).
Unfortunately for him, his Flyers teammates, and Philadelphia fans, Michkov has been a magnet for controversy this year, with rumors that he wants a fresh start with a new team.
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On Friday, Michkov was a healthy scratch for that night’s game against the Vancouver Canucks – and ominously, the decision to scratch Michkov was announced by Flyers governor and CEO of Comcast Spectacor, Dan Hilferty. The decision was chalked up to an “internal team matter”, and coach Rick Tocchet and GM Daniel Briere did not speak about the specifics that led to scratching Michkov.
Michkov and Tocchet spoke vaguely about the incident on Saturday, but there hasn’t been a public resolution. We now know, based on reports from insiders like Frank Seravalli, Elliotte Friedman and Anthony Di Marco, that Michkov had a second altercation with a teammate and, in doing so, broke a team rule.
thehockeynews.comMatvei Michkov Reportedly Has Second Altercation With Flyers Teammate; Situation Considered 'Volatile'Matvei Michkov has been in the spotlight for all the wrong reasons lately, and Elliotte Friedman's latest report reveals that Michkov had another altercation with a Philadelphia Flyers teammate, this time with fellow youngster Porter Martone.
So the question now becomes, ‘what should the Flyers do with Michkov after this latest run-in?’
From this writer’s perspective, the optics of the scratching feel like the Flyers have passed the point of no return with Michkov. He doesn’t look particularly happy to be there (as per a tweet from ESPN analyst Kevin Weekes), and now that Florida Panthers winger Brad Marchand is chiming in saying Michkov is a terrible teammate (in an Instagram comment that he’s since deleted), that means word-of-mouth among players has essentially passed judgment on Michkov, and the result is not ideal.
The Flyers must deal with this distraction as they battle to overcome their horrendous start to the season, but they have won four of their past six games. So whatever internal stance Tocchet and Briere are taking with Michkov isn’t resulting in poor outcomes for the larger group.
However, there’s too much smoke not to recognize there’s fire around Michkov. And from our perspective, it feels like Briere has to work diligently and urgently to find Michkov a new team. The stigma around Michkov means Briere likely won’t get pound-for-pound equal value for him, but we’re still talking about a player on track to reach the 30-goal plateau for the first time in his career. Players like that don’t grow on trees, and that’s why there will be plenty of interest in Michkov on the trade market.
That said, the one thing Tocchet and Briere can’t do is simply allow Michkov to return to the team as if nothing has happened. For lack of a better term, no matter how talented a player may be, the team can’t let an inmate run the asylum, and the optics would be bad if Michkov’s actions get quickly swept under the rug.
To be sure, we all may feel differently once more facts come to light, but for now, Michkov is a problem for Philadelphia, and he sure seems like he’s not completely tethered to the Flyers. Does he already have one foot out the door? It seems somewhat premature to say something to that effect. But something is rotten in the state of Denmark, and the Flyers can’t allow the drama surrounding Michkov to overwhelm the rest of the team.
Michkov is an elite talent, but there are all sorts of elite players who don’t run afoul of their teams. So until we get further details on what’s happening with Michkov, Flyers fans should brace themselves for a Michkov trade. Briere can get something solid for Michkov’s services, but Michkov has been in Philadelphia for years, and things are only getting worse.
Michkov wouldn’t be the first young star to need a change of scenery, and he certainly won’t be the last. But by many accounts, the end of the road for Michkov in Philly looks like it’s at hand.
The sooner the Flyers resolve this obviously serious issue, the better the organization will be in the short and long term.
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