Is Knoblauch's Calm, Somewhat-Stoic Vibe Rubbing Off On The Oilers?

“I don’t know. I don’t see that they didn’t show up and play tonight; we came out strong. In the first 10 minutes, I thought we had the majority of the play. ... I think we were flat, probably if we were flat, it was for the last 10 minutes of the third. That’s probably part of the game I didn’t like, but overall, you know, I would maybe criticize us, maybe not shooting the puck enough. I thought the effort was there, and we just couldn’t find a goal.”