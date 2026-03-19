Islanders' AHL Affiliate Officially Announces Relocation To Hamilton

The New York Islanders announced their intent to relocate the Bridgeport Islanders to Hamilton for the start of the 2026-27 season.
After insider Frank Seravalli reported earlier this season this relocation was on the way, all that's left now is for the AHL Board of Governors to approve it, and Hamilton will have an AHL squad for the first time since 2015.
Meanwhile, Bridgeport, Conn., will lose its AHL squad after a quarter-century.
"On behalf of the entire New York Islanders organization, I want to extend our deepest thanks to the City of Bridgeport and the incredibly loyal fans who have supported this team for the past 25 years," Kelly Cheeseman, president of business operations for the Islanders, said in a news release.
"From the early days of the Sound Tigers to our time as the Bridgeport Islanders, this community has been the heart of our AHL operations. We are grateful for the memories, the partnerships, and the passion the fans in Connecticut have shown our players and staff."
The franchise said it's committed to working with the City of Bridgeport on a successful transition for Tortal Mortgage Arena. The team has averaged 4,292 fans this season, which ranks them 24th out of 32 teams in attendance.
Over in Hamilton, Oak View Group (OVG) operates TD Coliseum, which underwent a $300-million renovation and seats 18,000 people. OVG, which is also the group that helped bring an expansion NHL franchise to Seattle, and the Islanders agreed on a long-term partnership to bring in the AHL squad.
"The return of professional hockey to Hamilton marks an exciting new chapter for our city and sports fans across the region," said Nick DeLuco, senior VP and GM of TD Coliseum. "TD Coliseum is proud to play a role in energizing downtown, supporting a passionate fan base and strengthening our connection to the community."
Hamilton previously hosted an AHL team called the Bulldogs from 1996 to 2015. It was first affiliated with the Edmonton Oilers and then the Montreal Canadiens, winning the Calder Cup in 2007.
After the Canadiens relocated the AHL affiliate to St. John's, Nfld., in 2015, owner Michael Andlauer acquired the OHL's Belleville Bulls and relocated them to Hamilton.
The OHL Bulldogs relocated to nearby Brantford, Ont., ahead of the 2023-24 season due to arena renovations in Hamilton. But Andlauer then sold the Bulldogs to Oilers left winger Zach Hyman and his family in 2025, and they committed to keeping the team in Brantford for 15 years.
That left Hamilton without a hockey team for TD Coliseum until now.
"Bringing professional hockey back to TD Coliseum means more opportunities for families to come together and increased support for local businesses," Hamilton mayor Andrea Horwath said. "It strengthens our city's proud hockey tradition while creating new opportunities for young players and fans alike to connect with the game."
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