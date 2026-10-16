'It Is A Coaching Decision, It Was Puzzling,' Joe Bowen Discusses His Retirement, Gavin McKenna's Benching And The Current State Of The Maple Leafs

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Opinion: Jim Hiller Made His First Big Mistake As Head Coach Of The Toronto Maple Leafs — And It Came At The Expense Of Gavin McKenna

After benching No. 1 overall pick Gavin McKenna for the second-half of the Maple Leafs' 5-4 overtime loss to the Buffalo Sabres, coach Jim Hiller's baffling explanation and questionable bench management raise concerns about his leadership in Toronto.