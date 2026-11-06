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'It Really Was An Emotional Ride,' NHL Commentator Chris Cuthbert On Calling Golden Goals, Receiving The Foster Hewitt Memorial Award

'It Really Was An Emotional Ride,' NHL Commentator Chris Cuthbert On Calling Golden Goals, Receiving The Foster Hewitt Memorial Award

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Andre Leal
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Nov 6, 2026 10:32 PM

On Monday, the Hockey Hall of Fame will acknowledge Chris Cuthbert's greatness as an NHL commentator, as he will be receiving the Foster Hewitt Memorial Trophy. Cuthbert joined TheHockeyNews.com's Big Show to discuss the honor, as well as talk about legendary moments from his career.

The Hockey Hall of Fame weekend in Toronto is upon us, and one individual who will receive recognition with the Hall of Fame will be legendary broadcaster Chris Cuthbert.

For over 40 years, Cuthbert has called games across CBC Hockey Night in Canada, TSN, and Sportsnet. 

Now, he's receiving the Foster Hewitt Memorial Award "for outstanding contributions as a hockey broadcaster."

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He'll receive his award on Monday at the Hockey Hall of Fame NHL Media Awards Luncheon. Furthermore, he'll be recognized by the Hall of Fame as a media honouree.

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"That's why the award's so special, because it is named the Foster Hewitt Award," the 69-year-old commentator said.  

He was the voice of some iconic hockey moments, including his 'Golden Goal' call at the 2010 Winter Olympics in Vancouver, when Sidney Crosby scored the game-winning goal in overtime to win Canada the gold medal game against Team USA.

As a guest on TheHockeyNews.com's The Big Show, Cuthbert reflected on what it was like calling that defining moment of hockey in Canada.

"The anticipation with the raw emotion that was in the building in Vancouver is something I never felt before," Cuthbert said on the show. "The explosion in the rink when Crosby scored is something I never felt before. I was numb from the emotion draining afterwards for a couple of days. It really was an emotional ride."

Sportsnet’s lead play-by-play commentator Chris Cuthbert joins Michael Traikos, Madison Packer and Michael Augello to discuss his Hockey Hall of Fame induction and what it was like calling two Olympic Golden goals.
thehockeynews.comChris Cuthbert Joins To Discuss Hockey Hall Of Fame Induction, Iconic Goal Calls And More: The Hockey News Big ShowSportsnet’s lead play-by-play commentator Chris Cuthbert joins Michael Traikos, Madison Packer and Michael Augello to discuss his Hockey Hall of Fame induction and what it was like calling two Olympic Golden goals.

Sixteen years after Crosby's game-winner for Canada, Cuthbert got to call another game-winning gold-medal goal, but this time for the Americans, with Jack Hughes front and center.

"I was probably more measured and more on point with the Jack Hughes goal," Cuthbert admitted.

When he recalled the moment of Hughes' goal, he called it "the greatest individual shift I've ever seen."

"He made a great defensive play. He actually beat all three great Team Canada players on the ice at one point, on that shift to score the goal."

Cuthbert has been directly involved in several key moments in the Canadian-American hockey rivalry, and fans will get a behind-the-scenes look thanks to Amazon. Amazon will release a documentary on Nov. 20 that highlights the rivalry and the brilliant moments from the 2026 Olympic final.  

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