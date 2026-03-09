It's Official: The Buffalo Sabres Are For Real This Season

Yes, Virginia, the Buffalo Sabres are for real. What they accomplished Sunday against the Tampa Bay Lightning in one of the wildest games of the season shows they can do damage in the playoffs.
The Buffalo Sabres are in first place in the Atlantic Division. On March 9. Let that sink in for a second.
If you were wondering whether this team was actually for real, wonder no more. With a wild 8-7 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning Sunday night, the Sabres proved they're not the Sabres of either the recent or the distant past.
Those teams would have wilted in a game like Sunday's, but this group battled back and gave the foundations of the KeyBank Arena a serious challenge.
Ken Campbell discusses the Sabres' impressive win over the Lightning in his latest video column.
The Sabres haven't qualified for the playoffs yet, but when you win seven in a row and are in first place at this time of the season, perhaps it's OK for their fans to dream of what might be. And what might be could very well be something special.
Watch the video column up above for more.
