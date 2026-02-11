Italy Score First On Sweden In Olympic Men's Hockey

Bradley, 29, was a fifth-round pick by the Montreal Canadiens in 2015. He's played for the WHL's Medicine Hat Tigers and Regina Pats, the ECHL's Newfoundland Growlers and Greenville Swamp Rabbits and briefly for the AHL's Toronto Marlies and Milwaukee Admirals. In 2021-22, he went to Europe to play in Austria, Germany and now Italy. He has 11 goals and 40 points in 41 games for HC Bolzano in the ICEHL.