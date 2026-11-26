'It's Paying Off For Him': Boston University Coach Gushes Over Caleb Malhotra's Improved One-Timer
Timothy T. Ludwig-Imagn Images
Timothy T. Ludwig-Imagn Images
Nov 26, 2026 9:06 PMPublished Nov 26, 2026 9:06 PM
The Vancouver Canucks' first-round pick left the Ontario Hockey League for the NCAA this season. And with six goals and 14points — as well as being named Hockey East's player of the week — Boston University coach Jay Pandolfo said it's clear that the decision is paying off.
A day after Caleb Malhotra was name Hockey East's player of the week, Boston University coach Jay Pandolfo was on the phone with The Hockey News talking about how the Vancouver Canucks' top prospect went from shooting muffins to sniping one-timers.
"That's gotten better," Pandolfo said of Malhotra's shot. "It's gotten better since he's been here, no question."
Indeed, Malhotra had just one goal in his first eight games with the Terriers. Since then, he's scored five times in seven games — including three goals and an overtime shootout winner in a trio of wins last week.
The highlight of his offensive explosion came in a Nov. 20 win against Merrimack College, where Malhotra scored near identical one-timer goals on the power play in a game that was televised to Canucks fans on TSN.
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"It's paying off for him," said Pandolfo. "Early on, he had some chances and just wasn't hitting it ok. But he's been working on that one-timer pretty much every day and it's been getting better even the last couple of weeks."
In case you were wondering, this is why Malhotra left the Ontario Hockey League for the NCAA this season. Not necessarily to develop a shot that has rewarded him with six goals in 14 games. But to improve all facets of a still-developing player who the Canucks hope will be the centerpiece to their rebuild.
After being selected with the third-overall pick in this year's NHL draft, it's clear that Malhotra has the potential to be a franchise center. But as top pick Gavin McKenna has shown with the Toronto Maple Leafs early on this season, there is a lot of work to be done before a teenager can make the jump and establish himself as an everyday NHLer.
Going to college, where there are about 20 fewer games than in the OHL schedule, has allowed Malhotra to spend more time practising his craft and bulking up his 6-foot-2 and 182-pound frame in the weight room.
Two months in, the results speak for themselves.
Malhotra, who led the nation with three goals and six points in three games last week, has 13 points in 14 games so far this season. Only teammate Tynan Lawrence, who is two months younger than Malhotra, has more goals (nine) and points (15).
"Tynan's had half a season to get his feet wet last season," Pandolfo said of the St. Louis Blues' first-round pick who played 18 games for the Terriers last season. "The first half of the year is an adjustment for first-year guys, but you expect them to make a big jump in the second half after they come back from break and the world juniors.
"I think that's what we're going to see out of those guys. We're already starting to see it."
Malhotra started out slow in October, with just five points in nine games. But he has been on a tear in November, with eight points in six games.
"I think he's getting better every game," said Pandolfo. "That's what you want to see, you want to see that growth out of him. It's an adjustment. No. 1, you're playing less, so every game — every shift — is that much more important. Not to say that the games in the OHL are not important, but you're playing a lot of games there.
"You can get away with more stuff at the junior level. And the magnitude of these games in college are that you have to win these games. Every team feels the same way."
The pressure of playing for a storied program is part of the reason why Malhotra chose to leave Brantford in the OHL for Boston University. This is a program that demands excellence from its players, regardless of their age.
Jack Eichel and Macklin Celebrini each won the Hobey Baker Award as freshmen, while Pandolfo won a national championship in 2023 with Montreal Canadiens defenseman Lane Hutson.
In other words, Malhotra should get a taste of what's to come from Canucks fans when he eventually ends up in Vancouver.
"I think most of the guys who come in here have that understanding that the expectations in here are high," said Pandolfo. "Most guys who come in here want the expectations to be like that. That's what makes it fun. It's fun to have that pressure and facing good competition every night."
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