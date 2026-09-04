St. Louis Blues NHL Prospect Rankings: No. 1, Tynan Lawrence
Coming in at No. 1 on our top 10 St. Louis Blues prospects list is Tynan Lawrence, a highly skilled, smooth-skating two-way center.
As the anticipation for the 2026-27 NHL season grows, TheHockeyNews.com will be taking a look at the top 10 prospects in the St. Louis Blues' system, with the most skilled prospect in the pipeline, center Tynan Lawrence, coming in at the top spot.
The players in this ranking do not have extensive NHL experience and are all 23 and under. Therefore, players like Jimmy Snuggerud, Dalibor Dvorsky, and Logan Mailloux, among others, won't feature in this ranking for those reasons.
The order of these rankings reflects a mix of their ceilings and potential, as well as how they've performed over the past year with their respective clubs.
To surprise very few, the top prospect in the Blues pipeline is Tynan Lawrence, and it's for good reason.
Prior to the start of the 2025-26 campaign, Lawrence was poised to compete for a top-five spot in the draft and was chosen by many to be the top center in the draft. After an injury delayed the start of his season, Lawrence started his USHL season on fire.
Lawrence took home playoff MVP honors after winning the Clark Cup in the 2024-25 season, and carried that momentum over, scoring 10 goals and 17 points in 13 games. He decided to leave the USHL and pursue college hockey, as he was committed to join Boston University for the 2026-27 season.
Upon beginning his NCAA career, Lawrence struggled to get his feet under him on a BU team that played very poorly throughout the season. Lawrence finished with just two goals and seven points in 18 games, damaging his draft stock.
That's how he fell to the Blues at pick No. 11 and was the third center taken off the board. Even falling to 11 felt harsh, as there were so many factors behind Lawrence's struggles in college, including the fact that he was just 17 years old.
But with all of this behind him, the expectation is that Lawrence, on a rejuvenated BU squad, will excel in college hockey and showcase all the traits that make him great.
Those traits include high-end puck skills, both as a puck carrier and a passer. Lawrence is an explosive skater in transition, using crossovers to shift defenders' feet and create space. In the offensive zone, Lawrence uses masterful edge work to separate himself from opponents and also boasts a 6-foot-1, 185-pound frame to protect the puck.
While doing this, Lawrence is constantly scanning the ice, looking to move the puck into high-danger areas. Offensively, Lawrence possesses a skill set rivaled by few players within the Blues organization, but he brings so much more.
Lawrence has been praised for his two-way approach, using smart positioning in the defensive end and a quick stick to steal pucks.
Lawrence is truly the prototypical center of modern hockey. The speed to be a threat in transition, the frame to compete below the red line, the playmaking vision through the middle of the ice, and the defensive awareness to match up against any player. Everything about Lawrence screams top line center.
Comparing him to Robert Thomas sets high expectations, but it's not far-fetched. Although Lawrence plays at a faster pace, there are several similarities between their games, and Lawrence could learn a lot from Thomas once he reaches the NHL.
Lawrence's timeline to the NHL will be determined by how he performs this season. If Lawrence is among the best players in college and performs well at the world juniors, he could sign his entry-level contract at the end of the season and join either the Blues in the NHL or the Springfield Thunderbirds in the AHL.
But patience is needed with Lawrence, as the Blues are in a strong position to avoid rushing his development.
St. Louis Blues Prospect Rankings:
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