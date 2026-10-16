'It's The Player's Right When They Negotiate A Contract,' NHLPA Executive Director Marty Walsh Fires Back At Bettman Over No-Trade Clause Controversy

From this writer’s point of view, the NHLPA is winning the argument so far. No union member has a knife behind the back of NHL GMs when they hand out NMCs and NTCs like candy. So while Bettman is within his rights to effectively revisit the topic when the league next negotiates a new CBA in 2030, if they’re going to trade off those rights to satisfy the league on this issue, the NHLPA will want something, and something significant, from the league in return.