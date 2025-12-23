Jack Hughes Should Propel New Jersey Devils Up The NHL Standings

The New Jersey Devils have been a favorite of some to be one of the best teams in the Metropolitan Division and the Eastern Conference.

However, the injury bug bit the Devils hard, knocking star center Jack Hughes out of the lineup for 18 games after an accident at a team dinner required finger surgery.

Hughes hadn't played since Nov. 12, but he made his return Sunday against the Buffalo Sabres, scoring a goal and logging 20:57 of ice time.

Hughes' return couldn't be better news for the Devils, which went 8-10-0 without him in the lineup, ranking fifth-last in points percentage in that span.

Although New Jersey lost 3-1 to the Sabres on Sunday, Hughes will have a highly positive impact now that he's back in action. After all, the 24-year-old has 11 goals and 21 points in 18 games this season. And considering that New Jersey was outscored 55-41 in the 18 games Hughes missed, getting him back is going to be a godsend.

The Devils rank fifth in the Metropolitan Division and sit in the East's second wild-card spot heading into Tuesday's action. But New Jersey is only a point behind the New York Islanders and two points behind the Philadelphia Flyers and Washington Capitals.

With Hughes back on board, the Devils will get the jolt many believe they need to challenge the Carolina Hurricanes for top spot in the Metro.

New Jersey averages the sixth-fewest goals-for per game, with 2.75. Their 3.00 goals-against average is the 14th-best in the league, so if they can get more production out of their offense, New Jersey will be able to ascend the Metro rankings and give Devils fans reason to believe they can get past the second round of the playoffs for the first time since the 2011-12 campaign.

You never want to say a team lives or dies depending on having one player in or out of the lineup, but Hughes' impact as an elite offense-generator makes him a cornerstone component of the Devils' blueprint for success. Since 2022-23, Hughes ranks 10th in the NHL in points per game, at 1.20.

Hughes has had trouble staying healthy in his seven-year NHL career – he only played every game in a season in the shortened 2020-21 campaign, and he's played more than 62 games just one time in his first six seasons – but this latest injury was a freak accident, and his talent at creating offense is as impressive as anyone on his team.

And without him, New Jersey has been feeble and wanting for his return.

The Devils' depth is such that they were never in any serious danger of falling out of the playoff race with Hughes out of action. But every NHL team needs good health to be at its best, and now that Hughes is back, New Jersey should be one of the league's most dangerous squads.

