Jack Roslovic Is Suddenly Becoming One Of The Oilers’ Best Bargain Adds

Jack Roslovic wasn’t supposed to be the answer in Edmonton’s top six. He wasn’t even supposed to be in the conversation. When he signed, he was viewed as a last-minute (literally, midway through the home opener of the regular season for the Oilers) depth bet. He was a low-risk swing framed by the GM as, ‘I didn’t want to look back on this and say we should have signed him but didn’t.’

Fast forward about 20 games, and Roslovic has become one of the Oilers’ most dangerous offensive weapons.

In his last 10 games, Roslovic has racked up five goals and five assists for ten points. It’s a surge few would admit they saw coming when he signed a one-year, $1.5-million contract. After missing all of training camp, it took him a minute to get acclimated. Once he did, the switch flipped. Now he looks like the guy that 31 other teams likely wish they had producing for them at his price point.

The Oilers spoke to Roslovic earlier in the summer, but he turned Edmonton down on July 1, betting on himself and waiting for a stronger contract offer that never came. By late summer, the market had dried up, and he ended up settling for a “show-me” deal. He’s certainly showing the Oilers what he can do.

The contract is making GM Stan Bowman look like he got lucky and that he was incredibly savvy not to close the door on the player. Two straight overtime winners prove Roslovic is clutch, and his chemistry with the Oilers’ top stars is no coincidence.

The Oilers have tried to find fits for Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl before. Only a handful of players have actually clicked in those roles: Zach Hyman, Evander Kane, Patrick Maroon, and Warren Foegele for stretches. To a lesser extent, Vasily Podkolzin has filled in well, and last season, Corey Perry was a nice addition to the top six in a limited role. All that said, far more players haven’t worked out there than those that have.

Roslovic is starting to look like he’s part of the “it works” group, but his ceiling to produce offense is arguably higher than anyone on that list not named Zach Hyman.

Roslovic flawlessly dangles with the puck on a string. He can think the game at the speed required to play with the team’s elite stars. He’s also not afraid to make whatever play is necessary at the time; you won’t see him defer if the move is to take the shot.

Frankly, Roslovic’s emergence could completely reshape Edmonton’s trade-deadline plans. If he can maintain his production in a top-six role, the Oilers may have what they need up front when it comes to their scoring. Bowman can finally redirect resources to the roster’s most glaring issue: goaltending.

Roslovic chose Edmonton for a reason, turning down other and more lucrative offers. Edmonton gave him a chance to prove people wrong. Both sides are making the most of what might be a limited window, but could also lead to contract extension talks. He won’t come in at the same bargain-basement price, but if he sees a good fit and wants to stay, perhaps everyone can find a happy middle ground.

