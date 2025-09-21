Jack Roslovic Seeking Multi-Year Deal: Which NHL Teams Could Make It Happen?

Jack Roslovic’s quiet summer on the open market got a bit of attention this week when it was reported that the UFA turned down an offer from the Edmonton Oilers. According to The Athletic’s Pierre LeBrun, Roslovic is seeking term – more than a single year – which was likely why he chose not to join a Stanley Cup contender with two of the best players in the world on the team.

LeBrun wrote:

“I do believe there was an offer from the Edmonton Oilers at some point, but Roslovic, 28, turned it down… Word is he’d like to get term on his next deal – more than one year. That may not be easy to do this late into things, with teams mostly filled out.”

Roslovic has switched agents in hopes of landing the longer-term contract he’s after. The problem is, there likely aren’t very many teams willing to go there.

Which Teams Are Likely Out on Roslovic

With most NHL rosters largely set and salary-cap space limited, teams willing to offer Roslovic a multi-year deal are few. Non-contenders and lottery teams such as Chicago, San Jose and Anaheim are unlikely landing spots, as committing term to a 28-year-old doesn’t fit their rebuild timelines.

Similarly, rebuilding teams like the Pittsburgh Penguins, who are focused on waiting out the expiration date on contracts for Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin and Kris Letang, would likely only consider a shorter deal of one or two years.

Carolina, who could have re-signed him, opted not to, while teams like the New York Rangers and Winnipeg Jets also appear unlikely.

Who Is Left To Sign Roslovic?

With at least eight to 10 teams out almost immediately because of their respective situations, only a handful of potential suitors remain. These would be playoff-capable teams with both the cap space and willingness to invest in Roslovic beyond a single season.

The obvious fits would be a team like Vancouver or Toronto.

At the start of August, according to Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman, five or six teams were still in the mix, including the Maple Leafs. Toronto would first need to clear cap space, with David Kampf or Calle Jarnkrok as possible trade candidates.

Vancouver has also checked in and was, at one time, considered a frontrunner. They’re trying to make good after a down season and some roster changeover this off-season. Unwilling to throw away their chances to win, Roslovic could help keep the Canucks in the playoff conversation.

Anaheim is getting better and growing into what it’ll become. They can afford to take a chance on Roslovic for two or three seasons, but they also have big contracts coming up for young players.

Nashville seems willing to try several things, having taken big swings on Steven Stamkos, Jonathan Marchessault and Brady Skjei last summer. They still have cap space and a potential appetite to push one more time as a contender before completely shifting gears.

Coming off a 22-goal season, Roslovic has something to offer, but the circumstances need to be right for a team to offer more than a short-term deal. He remains the top forward available as camps approach, but is he worth committing to?

