Jagr, Ovechkin And Kopitar Could Make 2029 Hall Of Fame Class The Greatest Ever

Alex Ovechkin has not given any indication yet of his NHL future, while Anze Kopitar is retiring, and Jaromir Jagr said he is likely not playing pro hockey again. They could make the 2029 Hockey Hall of Fame class very memorable.
With Jaromir Jagr dropping very big hints that he has played his last professional hockey game, things are getting interesting for the 2029 Hall of Fame class.
Jagr, of course, is a shoo-in. So is Anze Kopitar, who announced before the season that this would be his last and is currently on a farewell tour.
So that leaves Alex Ovechkin, who hasn't tipped his hand one way or another about his NHL future.
Ken Campbell discusses what the 2029 Hockey Hall of Fame class could look like.
He just had a hat trick this week, and he'll likely finish the season with 30-plus goals, which is not too shabby.
But then again, the Washington Capitals aren't anywhere near contender status these days and are facing a rebuild, so perhaps Ovechkin takes his 1,000 regular-season and playoff goals and goes home.
With Ovechkin, Jagr and Kopitar (and, who knows, maybe Evgeni Malkin), the 2029 class would rank right up there with the best of all time. It would certainly be the greatest group of Europeans to be inducted.
How would it stack up against other HOF classes? Watch the video column up above to find out.
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