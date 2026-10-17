Jets' Kevin Cheveldayoff Remains In The Driver's Seat Regarding Connor Hellebuyck Despite Kings' Rumored Interest

Although Hellebuyck will sooner or later be an ex-Jet, Winnipeg fans should be happy with how Cheveldayoff has carried himself here. He’s not out there running down Hellebuyck as a human being, but he is holding firm and not budging on getting equal value for a top-five goalie in the world. But in making his trade demand, Hellebuyck decided to start a stare-down, and as it stands, Cheveldayoff won’t be blinking for quite some time.