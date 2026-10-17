Jets' Kevin Cheveldayoff Remains In The Driver's Seat Regarding Connor Hellebuyck Despite Kings' Rumored Interest

Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 17, 2026 2:01 PM
The stalemate between the Winnipeg Jets and star goalie Connor Hellebuck continues, with no teams stepping up to give Jets GM Kevin Cheveldayoff the trade package he wants. But it's clear Cheveldayoff has the power and leverage here. How will this emotional saga end?
2
Comments
Powered by RoundtableBuilt on infrastructure designed for real-time media. Learn more at RTB.io.© Roundtable 2026. By using this site you agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy