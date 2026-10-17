Logo
The Hockey News

Jets' Kevin Cheveldayoff Remains In The Driver's Seat Regarding Connor Hellebuyck Despite Kings' Rumored Interest

AdamProteau@TheHN profile imagefeatured creator badge
Adam Proteau
Partner
Oct 17, 2026 2:01 PM

The stalemate between the Winnipeg Jets and star goalie Connor Hellebuck continues, with no teams stepping up to give Jets GM Kevin Cheveldayoff the trade package he wants. But it's clear Cheveldayoff has the power and leverage here. How will this emotional saga end?

Listen, we get it, lots of teams should be interested in trading for Winnipeg Jets superstar goalie Connor Hellebuyck.

But there’s a reason Jets GM Kevin Cheveldayoff hasn’t pulled the trigger on a Hellebuyck blockbuster trade, despite Hellebuyck failing to report to training camp and being suspended indefinitely.

The reason is simply that no team has offered trade capital that fits Cheveldayoff's needs.

Hellebuyck picked the wrong GM to pull a power play, and if it’s not clear already, it should be clear to everyone: the Jets are taking a hard line. If you’re a Winnipeg fan, you have to appreciate the tact Cheveldayoff is showing by putting the team first and the players second.

Related stories

More Videos

That said, let’s put to rest the notion that the Los Angeles Kings are a front-runner to trade for Hellebuyck. First, let’s acknowledge that the Kings should be interested in him. Los Angeles has had a goalie carousel in recent seasons, so GM Ken Holland is probably tearing his hair out trying to put together a trade package for Hellebuyck. And Hellebuyck would likely leap at the chance to play in the calm of California. 

However, what do the Kings have in a trade package that would satisfy Cheveldayoff? Not much, in this writer’s estimation. The Jets aren’t interested in draft picks and prospects. They’re built to win now. So any Hellebuyck trade has to make Winnipeg better in the present. Otherwise, Cheveldayoff will be trading a Hart Trophy and Vezina Trophy winner for pennies on the dollar.

Cheveldayoff still seems firmly in the driver's seat in the Hellebuyck saga, and every passing day deepens the bad blood between Hellebuyck and Cheveldayoff. Hellebuyck could’ve worked through his trade demand and played for Winnipeg until they found the right trade fit.

But Hellebuyck decided to put himself ahead of the team, and by not simply giving Hellebuyck away, Cheveldayoff took off his gloves and did what was best for the franchise. 

Recent reports suggest Connor Hellebuyck might end his holdout and return to the Winnipeg Jets, but it appears they've already moved on without him.
thehockeynews.comNHL Rumor Roundup: Will The Winnipeg Jets Trade Or Welcome Back Connor Hellebuyck?Recent reports suggest Connor Hellebuyck might end his holdout and return to the Winnipeg Jets, but it appears they've already moved on without him.

Although Hellebuyck will sooner or later be an ex-Jet, Winnipeg fans should be happy with how Cheveldayoff has carried himself here. He’s not out there running down Hellebuyck as a human being, but he is holding firm and not budging on getting equal value for a top-five goalie in the world. But in making his trade demand, Hellebuyck decided to start a stare-down, and as it stands, Cheveldayoff won’t be blinking for quite some time.

Cheveldayoff’s steady steering through this turbulent situation should make Jets fans feel good about an otherwise bad situation. Their star goalie may have quit on them, but Cheveldayoff hasn’t done the same. He’s willing to let Hellebuyck stew in his juices until an opposing GM steps up with a trade package commensurate with Hellebuyck’s impact. 

And as Hellebuyck sits on the sidelines, the terrible truth is this: he has only himself to blame.

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free.For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free.

See more of The Hockey News on Google and save us as a preferred source. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.

nhlwinnipeg jets
Latest News
2
Comments
anonymous profile image
Powered by RoundtableBuilt on infrastructure designed for real-time media. Learn more at RTB.io.© Roundtable 2026. By using this site you agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy