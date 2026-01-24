'Leafs Fans Have No Class': Fans React To Mitch Marner's Return To Toronto

thehockeynews.com The Case For Raising Mitch Marner's No. 16 To The Maple Leafs' Rafters Mitch Marner is probably going to receive a rather unwelcome reception when he makes his first return to Toronto after being traded to Vegas last summer. But like Vince Carter, Frank Mahovlich and other scapegoats, there might come a day when the Maple Leafs fans are back cheering his name.