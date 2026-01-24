'Leafs Fans Have No Class': Fans React To Mitch Marner's Return To Toronto

It was an emotional return for Mitch Marner in Toronto as the Vegas Golden Knights took on the Toronto Maple Leafs on Friday.
Fans at Scotiabank Arena let Marner hear their "welcome back" greetings. Early in the contest, fans would boo Marner when he touched the ice and would drastically raise the decibel level when he touched the puck.
Aside from the fans in the building for Vegas' 6-3 victory, fans online have also voiced their opinions. Here are some reactions from Marner receiving the boo birds in this game.
"ran him outta town and couldn’t wait for the chance to boo. buncha cornballs," @Gus_Bonanza posted on X.
"if you’re actively cheering on Marner tonight against your own team you are not a Leafs fan idc," @victoriastewxrt wrote on X. "so lame caring about a name on the back more than the logo on the front."
"If you boo Marner, you’re booing me. REAL fans support important Leafs past and present," @mrbabywhitesilk said on X.
"Leafs fans have no class!!! Booing Marner, who gave his heart and soul to that organization, doesn’t deserve this!!!" @EthanGSN posted.
"Remember when all the Leafs fans mocked the Islanders fans relentlessly for doing exactly this to Tavares?" @AdrianOfPrime wrote on X.
Later, during a break in the first period, the Maple Leafs played their video tribute to Marner. Following the video, most of the crowd showed their appreciation for the ex-Leafs star.
"Fans must be trolling cause that was a nice ovation," @MagicSchoolBusA said on X.
"So embarrassing. Why boo him when he touches the puck and then give him a standing O! Fake boos," @ghagopian wrote.
Finally, it was the last straw for Leafs fans that the team suffered a 6-3 defeat in an outing that was very important to them.
"Not even exaggerating, one of the most embarrassing nights in franchise history," @muppet_leafsfan posted on X.
"This is the most embarrassing Maple Leafs reg season loss I think I've ever seen," @ProducerDrew_ wrote.
"Big game for the Leafs and the fans. Leafs lose, Marner’s a complete no-show. Very fitting return," @OneTCity said on X.
