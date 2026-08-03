Lesson Learned: Capitals' Ryan Leonard's NHL Experience Will Help Him Take The Next Step

“I want to work on everything – just whatever I was doing here at the end,” he said. “You try to do everything you can to make it game-like, so I’m seeing what the actual pro game is about and what areas of my game I can improve on to help me be better next year and help this team win more games. There’s a certain point in the year where you realize who you are, when you have the puck and how much more time you have. With that, you kind of figure out a little bit how this league works. I’m not even close to figuring it out at all. It’s one year, and I’m still 21 years old, so, hopefully, I have a lot more time in this league and the game just continues to slow down.”