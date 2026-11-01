Lightning GM Julien BriseBois Draws Another Hard Line With Nikita Kucherov Contract Negotiations

The Golden Knights have become famous – or infamous, depending on who you ask – for casting aside productive players as they attempt to be a Cup front-runner each and every season. Now, you have to put the Lightning in the same boat. Because it isn’t as if Stamkos and Kucherov were at the end of their careers when BriseBois decided not to meet their monetary demands. Stamkos was 34 when he left Tampa Bay, and he had a 42-goal season for the Preds last year. Kucherov will be 34 in June, and he’s still one of the league’s very best competitors.