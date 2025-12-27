Lightning Hand J.J. Moser An Eight-Year Contract Extension

The Tampa Bay Lightning have signed defenseman J.J. Moser to an eight-year extension for $54 million. Across those eight additional seasons, he'll be paid $6.75 million annually, all the way through the 2033-34 campaign.

Moser, 25, is in the final year of a two-year deal that he signed with the Lightning in July 2024. His new extension will kick in next year. Moser signed his initial two-year contract with the Lightning following the trade that sent Mikhail Sergachev to the Utah Mammoth.

The Swiss defenseman has turned into a reliable piece of Tampa Bay's D-core. This season, Moser has averaged a team-high 21:43 of ice time, which is also a career high for him in his five-year career.

With the Bolts' captain Victor Hedman missing parts of the season with an injury, Moser has been the next man up on the back end.

Additionally, he leads the team in plus-minus with a plus-24 rating. Furthermore, he's sixth in the NHL in that category, third best among all defensemen.

In his last six appearances, Moser's performances highlight the type of player he's been for the Lightning lately. In that span, he's recorded two goals and five points, along with a plus-nine and a season high in ice time as he clocked 26:02 on Dec. 13 against the New York Islanders.

For the season, Moser has played 34 games for Tampa Bay, scoring three goals and 12 points.

With this extension that was signed on Saturday, Moser will be the sixth-highest-paid player on Tampa Bay's roster, and the second-highest-paid blueliner.

