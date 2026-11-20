Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images
Nov 20, 2026 2:45 PM
Updated Nov 20, 2026 2:51 PM
In this edition of The Hockey News Morning Skate, Eric Cruikshank and Michael Traikos break down the Tampa Bay Lightning holding Connor McDavid off the scoresheet, the Washington Capitals' ongoing losing streak, and more.
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