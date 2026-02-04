Los Angeles Kings Sign Big Fish Artemi Panarin After Trade With New York Rangers

Panarin also signs a two-year contract extension carrying an $11 million average annual value, the Kings announced.
The conditional third-rounder can become a second if the Kings win one playoff round, according to Mollie Walker of The New York Post. The conditional fourth-rounder transfers to the Rangers if the Kings win two playoff rounds.
Panarin, 34, has 19 goals and 38 assists for 57 points in 52 games. He hasn't played for the Rangers since Jan. 26 as the team tried to find a trade suitor.
In the final season of his seven-year contract worth about $11.64 million annually, he now heads to the Kings, which rank fifth in the Pacific Division and sit one point out of the second wild-card spot in the Western Conference.
With center and captain Anze Kopitar announcing this would be his last NHL season, the Kings are making a push for not only the playoffs but a first-round win and more.
Greentree, 20, heads to the Rangers while playing for the OHL's Windsor Spitfires this season. He has 23 goals and 45 points in 34 games and had an assist in three games for Team Canada at the World Junior Championship.
The Kings drafted Greentree 26th overall in 2024. He has an entry-level contract.
