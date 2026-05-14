MacKinnon Makes Good On Gold-Medal Miss In Milan: 'It Doesn't Always Go Where You Want It To'

MacKinnon led the NHL with 53 goals and ranked third with 127 points in the regular season. But in the playoffs, he's been arguably even more dangerous as the Presidents' Trophy-winning Avalanche has steamrolled through the first two rounds while only losing once. In nine games, MacKinnon has a playoff-tying seven goals and is tied for fifth with 13 points — and that's while playing in two fewer games than the players ahead of him.