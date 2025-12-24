MacKinnon Vs. McDavid: Who's The Best NHL Player In The World Right Now?

By Gary Pearson, BetMGM

If you get any pushback about telling your friends Connor McDavid is the world's best hockey player, kindly remind them he is a three-time Hart Trophy winner, one of just six players to win the Conn Smythe on a losing team and is third in points per game in the playoffs (1.56) behind only Mario Lemieux (1.61) and Wayne Gretzky (1.84).

While that should be an easier debate to win than proving to non-believers the world is indeed spherical, deciphering whether McDavid or Nathan MacKinnon is the best player in the NHL right now offers an altogether more challenging scenario.

Nathan MacKinnon

MacKinnon is the clear Hart Trophy (-179) favorite, according to the NHL odds. He's in on 43 percent of Colorado's goals, while leading the league in goals (30) and even-strength points (46).

With 61 points, the 30-year-old trails McDavid by five points after the Oilers captain put up five assists on Dec. 23. MacKinnon is also second in points per game, at 1.69, has 20 multi-point outings in 36 games and already enjoyed an eight-game and an 11-game point streak. He has six three-point outings, a four-point game and a five-point haul.

And MacKinnon, as has become customary for the bullish centre, is markedly more dominant on home ice, where he has 30 points in 17 games, for a 1.76 points-per-game clip.

Connor McDavid

McDavid is in hot pursuit of MacKinnon where Hart Trophy odds are concerned, with the Edmonton Oilers captain receiving the second-shortest odds (+140). By the way, nobody else is close, with third-favorite Macklin Celebrini trading at +2000.

McDavid, who leads the league with 67 points (23 goals, 44 assists), scores 1.76 points per game.

The 28-year-old leads all skaters in assists, power-play points (30) and primary assists (27). He has an 18.0 shooting percentage, slightly less than his career best of 18.2 percent during his 64-goal 2022-23 season.

The five-time Art Ross recipient also has 21 multi-point games, securing a point on about 52 percent of his team's goals.

Another similarity he shares with MacKinnon is his propensity to run roughshod over opponents at home, where he has 35 points in 16 games.

Who's The Best NHL Player In The World Right Now?

If I asked this question a few weeks ago, MacKinnon would have been the unanimous choice in every circle, excluding McDavid fan clubs.

However, things have changed drastically since Dec. 4, with McDavid picking up 31 points in the last 11 games. MacKinnon, meanwhile, has 17 points in his previous 11.

While McDavid's recent sizzling streak is top of mind, it's MacKinnon's superior contribution at even strength that has him just ahead of the Oilers captain with Christmas beckoning. MacKinnon has 46 even-strength points (23 goals and 23 assists), seven ahead of Celebrini, eight ahead of linemate Martin Necas and 11 clear of McDavid.

MacKinnon is also light-years ahead of McDavid when it comes to plus-minus. While many see the stat as useful as a white crayon on A4 paper, MacKinnon is a league-leading plus-45.

McDavid, meanwhile, languishes at plus-1.

If it were a 100-metre dash, MacKinnon would, by a nose, take the plaudits. But this race more closely resembles a gruelling marathon, and if McDavid continues on his super-hero pace, he will again be crowned the world's best.

Even if that scenario pans out, a single glance at his Stanley Cup-adorned trophy cabinet will soften the blow for MacKinnon.