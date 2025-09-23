Maple Leafs' Goaltending Depth Must Hold The Fort During Woll's Absence

The Toronto Maple Leafs made a surprise announcement Tuesday morning – goaltender Joseph Woll was taking an immediate leave of absence from the team to attend to a family matter. But while the hockey world wishes for the best for Woll, the business of hockey continues. And the Maple Leafs are fortunate that they have solid depth in net to hold the fort until Woll is ready to return.

To be sure, no one knows whether Woll will return in a matter of days, weeks or months. However, Leafs GM Brad Treliving has always found a way to build above-average netminding depth, and this year appears to be no different.

Two years ago, it was longtime NHLer Martin Jones who was Toronto’s third option in net. Last year, it was longtime NHLer Matt Murray who was No. 3 on the Maple Leafs’ goaltending depth chart.

This year, with Woll and tandem-mate Anthony Stolarz under contract, Treliving clearly felt good about a trio of youngsters battling for the third goalie spot and playing time that might include a stint at the NHL level. Those three youngsters are Swedish native Dennis Hildeby, and Russians Artur Akhtyamov and Vyacheslav Peksa.

The 24-year-old Hildeby has by far the most experience of the three, appearing in 73 American League games with the Toronto Marlies. Last season in the AHL, Hildeby put up a .908 save percentage and a 2.55 goals-against average in 30 appearances.

Hildeby just signed a three-year contract extension that will pay him $841,667 per year, so unless he struggles out of the gate – or if Peksa or Akhtyamov go on an incredible streak of performances and leap over him in Toronto’s pecking order of goalies– Hildeby is going to get the first chance at playing in the NHL next year.

Meanwhile, Akhtyamov appeared in 26 games with the Marlies last season, posting a .901 SP and 2.81 GAA. As for Peksa, he played two games with the Marlies last season, posting an .878 SP and 3.77 GAA.

Both Akhtyamov and Peksa are 23 years old, so Father Time is on their side at the moment. But if Hildeby struggles at the AHL level or after being recalled by the Leafs, Treliving may turn to one of Akhtyamov or Peksa and give them their first NHL opportunity.

There’s no question the Maple Leafs will be at their best only after Woll returns. Woll has earned his position, and when he’s back and ready to go, Treliving will shuttle one of Hildeby, Akhtyamov or Peksa back to the Marlies, while the team will be thrilled to have Woll playing hockey again.

But if Woll is out of action for a good chunk of time, Stolarz is going to need a break now and then. And that’s where Toronto’s third goalie comes into the picture.

Playing net in one of the NHL’s biggest pressure-cooker markets has melted the resolve of many Leafs goalies over the years. Therefore, Toronto management must be reasonably confident that they can deploy a young goaltender into NHL action without the goalie taking a competitive nosedive and impacting the Leafs’ place in the standings in a negative way.

So whether it’s Hildeby, Peksa or Akhtyamov, the challenge is the same for whoever winds up being the Leafs’ third goalie: keep the Maple Leafs at or near the top of the Atlantic Division and be a terrific understudy for Stolarz, or be moved on from as Toronto’s backup.

There’s no grey area here – a backup goalie either performs to expectations, or they’re bouncing around the league in short order. So while the Buds are hopeful Woll returns sooner rather than later, they’re going to need netminding help getting to that point.

With the way things are shaping up, the Leafs could be putting some of their season in the hands of a goalie who has yet to make their mark at the NHL level.

It's a calculated gamble by Treliving, but one that could pay off handsomely for the third straight year.

