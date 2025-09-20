Maple Leafs Notebook: Who Stood Out During First Training Camp Scrimmage

It was Day 3 of Toronto Maple Leafs training camp on Saturday, and we finally had our first scrimmage between the top two groups.

A bit of housekeeping before we delve into everything, though: Nicolas Roy (lower body), Simon Benoit (upper body), and Joseph Woll (illness) didn’t skate on Saturday. Maple Leafs head coach Craig Berube said Roy was “a little nicked up,” but didn’t give an update on either Benoit or Woll.

Max Domi (lower body) wasn’t seen on the ice on Saturday, which is a change from the routine he had during the first two days of training camp (he skated before the main camp groups on days one and two).

The 30-year-old is expected to join the non-playing group for Sunday’s skate, Berube said.

Toronto Marlies captain Logan Shaw filled in for Roy, Philippe Myers was moved beside Oliver Ekman-Larsson, and Vyacheslav Peksa joined the group of goalies for the scrimmage.

Nick Robertson finds the back of the net — twice

Nick Robertson had the two lone goals during the scrimmage on Saturday. He created a turnover at the blue line and outmuscled William Villeneuve for the puck before beating Vyacheslav Peksa with his patented five-hole shot.

The second goal was an empty-netter.

“I was happy to get into scrimmage there, just be with the guys. And yeah, it was good. Just kind of break off the rust before preseason starts,” Robertson said after Saturday’s skate.

“I just think it's good. You're just getting back in the flow of things. I don't think there's too much pressure on expectations. Just go out there and work hard and kind of get back in the flow of game, get chemistry with your line mates, and going over the system and refreshing yourself.”

Robertson has lined up alongside Steven Lorentz and Scott Laughton on the opening days of camp. He’s looked like his usual self: speedy, among the hardest workers on the ice, and finishing on his opportunities when he gets them.

As camp rolls on, the question about where he fits in Toronto’s lineup grows bigger. With Matthew Knies, Bobby McMann, Dakota Joshua, and likely Lorentz taking up all the left-wing spots, it feels like Robertson’s only chance of making the Maple Leafs’ opening night lineup is on the right side.

Even that’s up for debate with the likes of William Nylander, Max Domi, Matias Maccelli, Calle Jarnkrok, and Easton Cowan all battling for jobs on that side. But you can definitely bet on Robertson giving everything he’s got for what could be one of the final lineup spots.

The 24-year-old says he’d like to get into a few exhibition games during the preseason.

“Exhibition games are, everyone takes it differently, but for me, I mean, a game's a game. I've got to go out there and execute and play well,” Robertson said. “I don't take it lightly. I think it's a chance for me to get the rust off and get a feel for the game and prepare myself.”

First look at Maccelli with Knies and Auston Matthews

As camp rolls on, Maccelli appears to be getting more comfortable in his surroundings. This was the first time we’ve seen him with Knies and Auston Matthews (in a scrimmage), and he didn’t look out of place.

There will be growing pains for Maccelli, and that comes with every player who’s entering a new team and city. With Maccelli, though, you can understand why the Maple Leafs traded for him with the departure of Mitch Marner.

Maccelli is a playmaker. His vision is there, and so is his hockey IQ. In the long run, I can see the fit with Knies and Matthews, but that’s all in the hands of Berube. It’s great Maccelli is getting a chance with the top line. I do wonder, though, if Domi immediately joins those two once he’s back to full health.

“I liked (Maccelli) today. I thought he did some good things up there, seeing what he can form some chemistry with Matthews and Knies,” Berube said.

“He's a playmaker. You can see that he sees the ice extremely well. It's a change for him coming here for sure. It's a big change in my opinion, and probably a pretty good change of how he's played the game and how we want him to play the game. So it's going to take a little time.”

Easton Cowan’s game continuing to grow

If you had asked me before the Prospect Showdown about Cowan’s chances of making the Maple Leafs out of camp, I would’ve told you 15 percent. I still believe he’s better off with the Marlies to begin the year, but Cowan has impressed me early on.

Playing with Cowan during the scrimmage were Shaw and Joshua (Shaw was just a placeholder for the nicked-up Roy). There were a few moments where Cowan and Joshua connected, like on a give-and-go, which ended with Cowan putting the puck wide and Joshua falling on Anthony Stolarz.

I noticed Cowan’s speed, too. Obviously, the pace of play ramps up for a scrimmage, but the 20-year-old’s game hit another level against the stronger competition. He was also finishing his checks, one of which was on 6-foot-5 defenseman Brandon Carlo.

“He looks bigger. I think for him, there's no doubting what he's capable of. He's put that on display. And then just making the jump, it's challenging no matter who you are,” Morgan Rielly said.

“So, as his teammates, we want to support him and help everyone as we get going here, and the guys that are trying to make a jump up to the next level. That can be nerve-wracking, and it's challenging for everyone. So we just want to create an environment where people can kind of be themselves, be their best, and just go out there and compete."

I’d expect Cowan to travel with the team to Ottawa for Toronto’s first preseason game on Sunday.

Other notes from Day 3 of camp

- Rielly looked strong in the scrimmage and contributed to his team keeping the shutout. Berube confirmed on Friday that the defenseman would join the number-one power play. “I'm just going to try to take a lot of pride and put a lot of effort into making sure I do my job there, and the details will get sorted out with (power play coach Marc Savard),” Rielly said on Saturday. “But ultimately, it's a role where I'm comfortable and I'm just going to take a lot of pride in that area of the game.”

- John Tavares celebrated his 35th birthday with another day of camp. He said he won’t indulge in birthday cake, but adds he’s excited to spend the day with his family. “It’s always one of the first days of camp, my birthday, so there’s not too much celebrating,” he smiled. Even Matthews had a chuckle when he walked out and saw Tavares speaking with the media. “Media on his birthday?” the Maple Leafs captain smiled.