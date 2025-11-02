Maple Leafs' Kampf Could Have A Rocky Road Ahead Of Him

The Toronto Marlies and Maple Leafs center David Kampf is taking time away from the team to consider his future with the Maple Leafs organization, as reported by Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman on 'Saturday Headlines'.

Ahead of the 2025-26 season, Kampf was demoted from Toronto’s NHL roster, as it’s clear his finesse game is not what Maple Leafs coach Craig Berube wants to see out of his team.

The road that could be ahead for Kampf could be rockier than he envisioned when he signed a four-year, $9.6-million contract with Toronto in 2023. As a matter of fact, it’s precisely Kampf’s contract that’s pushed him into limbo.

When a salary cap hit of $2.4 million, while only generating five goals and 13 points last season, there are going to be younger, hungrier players who’ll do the same job for more than a 50 percent cut in pay.

It’s no accident that rugged left winger Sammy Blais, who earns $775,000 against the cap, was going to jump him on the Leafs’ depth chart after the team claimed him on waivers on Oct. 6.

This is what MLSE CEO and president Keith Pelley was talking about when he said Berube was going to play a larger role in the roster decisions that GM Brad Treliving was ultimately responsible for.

This is the result of prioritizing the physicality Blais brings over the defense-minded and less physical style that Kampf employs. And as the Leafs have gotten grittier, it became apparent at the end of last season that Kampf no longer was a fit.

Indeed, Kampf played only 59 games last season – and more tellingly, one appearance in the playoffs – because he wasn’t the player Berube wanted on the Leafs’ fourth line. In addition, Kampf averaged a career-low 12:24 of ice time in the regular season.

The acquisition of veteran Nicolas Roy from the Vegas Golden Knights last summer made Kampf even more expendable. Plus, if Kampf isn’t going to be in the lineup with veteran centers Scott Laughton and Steven Lorentz injured, with an opening on Toronto’s fourth line, he’s most definitely not going to be in the lineup when they’re healthy.

It's no secret that even with Kampf down with the American League's Marlies, they’d prefer to trade Kampf.

The problem is, very few teams want to take on that kind of money for that type of player. That’s why, when Kampf was waived before the regular season began, there were no takers for him. Too many players can do what he can do for far cheaper than what he’s getting.

Other NHL players have come to a crossroads with their teams and mutually agreed to terminate their contracts when no trade could be arranged for them.

Left winger Conor Sheary and the Tampa Bay Lightning agreed to terminate his contract in late June, as well as left winger Brandon Saad with the St. Louis Blues in January of last season.

Sheary is now getting regular minutes with the New York Rangers, with four assists in 13 games, and Saad signed with the Golden Knights not long after his contract termination.

Terminating a contract is a more abrupt move than a contract buyout would be, but it at least gives a player a chance to find a team that will value his skills and keep him in hockey’s top league.

Ultimately, Kampf is feeling the repercussions of signing a contract that has proved to be too rich for even the Leafs. It's not entirely Kampf’s fault for being where he is right now, but he does have to own it.

Barring some catastrophic injuries to more Leafs forwards, Kampf is going to be in limbo until he comes to terms with needing a change of scenery. He wouldn’t be the first NHL veteran to discover their contractual value isn’t what it had been only a few years prior, and he won’t be the last.

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.