Report: Maple Leafs Continue To Explore Trading David Kampf And Nick Robertson, But In 'No Rush' To Move Young Forward

Despite forwards Nick Robertson and David Kampf reportedly being in trade talks, the Toronto Maple Leafs don't appear to be in any rush to move them.

According to TSN's Darren Dreger on Thursday's edition of Insider Trading, the Maple Leafs are continuing to explore the trade market for Kampf and Robertson, but will wait for the right deal to come in for each player.

"Roster decisions do extend to trade possibilities in Toronto, and we know that GM Brad Treliving continues to explore the idea of moving both David Kampf and Nick Robertson," Dreger reported.

"Now, in the veteran David Kampf, who's in the American League, it's more about just getting off the money. For Nick Robertson, I mean, this guy's a bottom-six (forward), he's a top-six (forward), he's in the press box, he's scoring goals. He's a young guy who the Toronto Maple Leafs have time for, and they are in no rush to move him out.

"And if they were to get the right sort of return for Nick Robertson, it would be a player of a similar age. So that's why it's difficult when you talk about trade scenarios around a young guy like Robertson."

Kampf, who's begun eight straight seasons in the NHL, started this year in the AHL with the Toronto Marlies after being left off the Maple Leafs' opening day roster on Oct. 6. In four games with the Marlies, mainly playing top line center, Kampf has one assist.

Being in the minors means only half of Kampf's cap hit of $2.4 million is on Toronto's books.

With Robertson, he's played in all but one game (a healthy scratch on Oct. 24) with the Maple Leafs this season. And of course, following a game in the press box, Robertson got on the board with his first goal of the season.

The 24-year-old has two goals and two assists in 10 games, all while averaging 12:09 of ice time.

Both Kampf and Robertson were reportedly in trade talks throughout the summer. Kampf was a healthy scratch for most of the playoffs last spring, and Toronto doesn't want a player with a multi-million-dollar salary sitting in the minors.

Robertson had requested a trade in the summer of 2024 before spending the entire season with the Maple Leafs. He put up career highs in games played (69) and goals, with 15 on the year. He signed a one-year, $1.825 million contract in early August to avoid salary arbitration.

The Maple Leafs reportedly floated a trade to the Columbus Blue Jackets in the summer, which could've seen 24-year-old Yegor Chinakhov come the other way. Columbus, however, wasn't too keen on making that deal happen.

