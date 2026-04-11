Maple Leafs Or Panthers Throw A Game? No, Tanks

The Toronto Maple Leafs or Florida Panthers could end up in the bottom five of the NHL if they lose their matchup on Saturday. That could mean a better draft pick. So, do you think they'll try to tank?
If you're a Toronto Maple Leafs fan, at this point in the season, you're almost certainly cheering for losses – preferably in regulation – more than wins.
If you're a player or coach for the Toronto Maple Leafs, you don't give a fiddler's flatulence about the fans' desire to tank.
We say this because a very important game will take place between the Florida Panthers and Maple Leafs Saturday night.
If the Seattle Kraken can find a way to not be terrible and beat Calgary that night, the loser of the Florida-Toronto game will find itself in firm possession of the fifth-worst record in the NHL going into the last week.
Given the implications of the Brandon Carlo trade last season, that would be a big deal for the Leafs. Given that they are bereft of prospects, it would also be a big deal for the Panthers.
So the natural inclination is to expect both teams to outdo each other in an effort to tank the game.
That is, until you realize that coaches and players would rather do just about anything rather than throw a game. Doesn't happen. Shouldn't happen. Won't happen.
Tanks can be orchestrated at the managerial level, but even then, it's extremely rare.
So don't expect it to happen on Saturday night in Toronto.
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