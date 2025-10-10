Maple Leafs-Red Wings Game Changes Start Time To Avoid Overlap With MLB's ALCS

The NHL has announced that Monday’s game between the Detroit Red Wings and Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena will be pushed from a 4 p.m. ET start time to 2 p.m. ET on Amazon Prime.

The league made this scheduling tweak to allow fans to tune into Game 2 of the ALCS, when the MLB’s Toronto Blue Jays will be hosting either the Detroit Tigers or the Seattle Mariners at Rogers Centre.

Not only will fans of the Maple Leafs get to watch the Blue Jays, but if the Tigers advance, Red Wings fans will also get to experience that game without any crossover from the NHL and MLB.

MLSE president and CEO Keith Pelley played a part in making this scheduling adjustment possible.

“The Blue Jays playoff excitement has captured the entire city and we want to help make sure that fans don’t miss a pitch,” Pelley said in a statement.

“We greatly appreciate the cooperation by the NHL and Amazon Prime to make this time change possible and we all look forward to cheering on both the Leafs and the Blue Jays on Monday afternoon and evening.”

The start time for Game 2 of the ALCS involving the Blue Jays is yet to be determined. However, it’s known that the first pitch on Monday will either come at 5:03 p.m. ET or 8:08 p.m. ET, depending on whether the Milwaukee Brewers advance to the NLCS.

Since the game between the Red Wings and Maple Leafs has been pushed up by a couple of hours, fans will be allowed to remain in Scotiabank Arena to watch the Blue Jays game on the videoboard.

The Maple Leafs allowed fans to hang back at Scotiabank Arena in their home opener on Wednesday to watch the Blue Jays advance to the ALCS in a 5-2 win over the New York Yankees. The Leafs fans also chanted “Let's go Blue Jays” during the game.

