Marc-Andre Fleury Signs Off On His Career With the Penguins In A 'Special' Night

The Pittsburgh Penguins and the entire hockey community said goodbye to goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury as he played his final NHL game. The team signed him to a PTO earlier in the month to allow him to call his career from where it all began.

Fleury spent the moments leading up to the game with his former Penguins teammates, Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin and Kris Letang. The organization also provided a great gesture with a nod to his iconic nickname ‘Flower’ by creating a flower arrangement to form a No. 29, Fleury’s number.

When it was time for the walkout, Fleury strapped on his vintage all-yellow pads and gloves, just like he did when he last played a game for the Penguins over 3,000 days ago.

Fleury didn’t start the game, but subbed in for Sergei Murashov to begin the third period against the Columbus Blue Jackets. The fans at PPG Paints Arena roared and cheered whenever Fleury appeared on the video board, made a save and every moment in between. With that, the fans chanted “Fleury” multiple times throughout the evening.

At one point, fans were chanting, “one more year!”

While the fans would like to see Fleury remain an NHLer, The Athletic’s Pierre LeBrun believes that there are teams around the league that want the same thing.

Whether or not Fleury agrees to come out of retirement is to be determined. But there is no doubt he left an incredible legacy behind him.

It was a poetic send-off as Pittsburgh defeated the Blue Jackets 4-1 in this pre-season outing. Seconds after earning the victory, he was embraced by Crosby and Malkin as the three hugged it out.

In terms of his performance, he was not out of place by any means. He faced eight shots in that third period, stopping every single one for the Penguins. Some of these saves required exceptional rebound control, and Fleury was up to the task, swallowing every puck that went his way.

Following regulation time, the two teams competed in a shootout to give Fleury one last challenge.

After the shootout, it was time to officially say bye to the fans and his teammates. He received a long-standing ovation, followed by another loud cheer when he was named the first star of the game.

He signed off on his NHL career for the last time by reflecting on the evening and thanking the fans in Pittsburgh.

"Some of the best time of my life... It's a big part cause of you guys. Thank you for making this night special," Fleury said.

