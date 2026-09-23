Mark Messier 'Horrified' By Edmonton Oilers' Mike Babcock Hire

One of the Edmonton Oilers' legendary leaders, Mark Messier, spoke candidly about the team's decision to hire Mike Babcock.
NHL legend Mark Messier is not happy with the Edmonton Oilers' decision to hire Mike Babcock as head coach.
During ESPN's Open Night media conference call on Wednesday, the Hall of Famer most known for his leadership qualities did not mince words when discussing his former team's willingness to bring Babcock on board.
"I'm absolutely shocked they hired him," Messier told reporters during ESPN's Open Night media conference call on Wednesday. "I'm absolutely shocked that from the stories that I heard from very good, reputable character people about the way they were treated. It's been no secret."
The Oilers hired Babcock on June 23, 2026 in replacement of former head coach Kris Knoblauch, who had led the Oilers to back-to-back Stanley Cup Final appearances in 2024 and 2025 before being fired after a first-round exit to the Anaheim Ducks earlier this year.
Babcock last coached in 2019 with the Toronto Maple Leafs but was hired by the Columbus Blue Jackets in 2023. Although he quickly resigned before ever coaching a single game with the club after being accused of invading players' privacy.
"The leadership of your team has to protect the players inside the dressing room," Messier said. "How can you do that when you're directly involved with the decisions they're making at the management level and hiring of the management and coaches? I don't understand it."
The NHL concluded an investigation on June 18, 2026 that cleared Babcock of any allegations, making him eligible to coach in the league once again. The Oilers hired him five days later with the blessing of the team's leadership core, headlined by Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl and Zach Hyman.
"We brought Babs in to be hard on me and Leon," McDavid said of the hiring in an interview back in June. "The top guys — that's who we want to point the finger at. All I can speak to is him being our head coach today, and we want Babs to come in and be hard on Leon and (Nugent-Hopkins) and (Bouchard) and (Ekholmd) and (Hyman), and me.
"We want to push those guys, and we want him lifting up everybody else."
The Oilers' top stars may be bought in, but Messier doesn't believe it was the right decision for the franchise.
"I just don't know if it does go bad and players are having difficulties, who do they turn to? Because if they turn to the leadership, the leadership is management," said Messier.
"I am just horrified about the whole thing, to be honest with you."
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