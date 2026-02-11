Matthew And Brady Tkachuk Could Dominate For Team USA After Dealing With Injuries

NHL brother act Matthew and Brady Tkachuk are two key members of Team USA at the 2026 Winter Olympics, to say the least.
The Florida Panthers and Ottawa Senators star left wingers are even roommates at the Games. And by the sound of things, the Tkachuks are already enjoying themselves.
"It's going to take us back to youth hockey days and when we were kids," Brady Tkachuk told TSN on Sunday of rooming together. "We already re-arranged (their Olympic Village dormitory) room a little bit… It's been so much fun already."
No matter what you may think of the take-no-prisoners on-ice approach of the Tkachuks, one thing is indisputable: in a season when Matthew and Brady Tkachuk have missed time with injuries – and considering the Sens and Panthers may miss the playoffs – their Olympic opportunity will be the highlight of their season and one of the top moments of their careers.
"Being able to represent the U.S. at this stage in the Olympics is one of the greatest honors I've ever had," Brady Tkachuk told reporters on Monday. "Truly grateful to be here and represent the Red, White and Blue."
To be sure, the Tkachuks have already become known for doing great damage in high-stakes games.
Matthew Tkachuk is a two-time Stanley Cup champion with the Panthers, and the 28-year-old had two goals and three points in three games for the U.S. at last year's 4 Nations Face-Off.
Brady Tkachuk, 26, also had a solid 4 Nations Face-Off performance, posting three goals in four games, including the Americans' first goal of the final showdown against Canada.
Of course, staying healthy will be paramount for the Tkachuks at the Olympics. Because of their ferocious physical style of play, that's been a problem for them.
Indeed, both Matthew and Brady Tkachuk suffered injuries at the 4 Nations Face-Off. Matthew Tkachuk was limited to only four shifts against Canada after suffering a torn adductor muscle and a sports hernia, and Brady Tkachuk suffered a hip injury that he played through for the rest of the season and playoffs.
This season, Brady Tkachuk has played in only 37 games after suffering a thumb injury, though he has been a point-per-game player with 23 assists and 37 points. And Matthew Tkachuk has appeared in only 10 games this season, though he has five assists and eight points.
When the Tkachuks are at their best, they have a physical and psychological impact on their opponents few players can match. And although the opposition at the Olympics will be coached not to let the brothers get into their heads, that could be much easier said than done.
This is the first Olympics for Matthew and Brady Tkachuk. But if the Americans are to win gold at these Games, they'll need the Tkachuks to play like they've been there before and step up with relentlessly bold performances.
If they do help the U.S. to an Olympic championship, it will be a full-circle moment for brothers who embrace the challenge of backing up their brashness with their play.
