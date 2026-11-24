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'That Might Have Boosted Me': How Gavin McKenna Used Early Mishaps Against Islanders As Fuel To Snap Maple Leafs Out Of Nine-Game Losing Streak

Gavin McKenna put his persistence on display in the Toronto Maple Leafs' 4-2 win over the New York Islanders, scoring the game-winning goal to snap his team out of a nine-game losing skid.