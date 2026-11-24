McKenna Steps Up As Maple Leafs Snap Nine-Game Winless Streak: The Hockey News Morning Skate
Nov 24, 2026 2:10 PM
Updated Nov 24, 2026 2:19 PM
In this edition of The Hockey News Morning Skate, Eric Cruikshank and Michael Traikos break down the Toronto Maple Leafs' 4-2 victory over the New York Islanders, Gabe Vilardi's hat trick in a win for the Winnipeg Jets over the Utah Mammoth, and more.
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