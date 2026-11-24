Winnipeg Jets
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Nov 24, 2026 3:11 AMPublished Nov 24, 2026 3:11 AM
Updated Nov 24, 2026 3:56 AM
Gabe Vilardi’s clinical hat trick and a three-goal opening barrage powered Winnipeg past Utah, as Stuart Skinner’s 34 saves anchored a gritty victory amidst a flurry of scoring.
Gabe Vilardi collected a hat trick, Kyle Connor picked up two primary assists, while Stuart Skinner collected his eighth win of the season, as the Winnipeg Jets took care of business by way of a 4-2 final over the visiting Utah Mammoth on Monday night.
And incredibly, the only goals that they needed all came in the first period.
The Jets and Mammoth went back-and-forth to the tune of five total goals in that opening frame.
Photo by Danny Truong/Game On Magazine
As a matter of fact, Winnipeg and Utah exchanged four goals in the game's opening 10 minutes, before the Jets added one more for good measure to escape the first period up 3-2 in what was the most eventful opening frame of the season.
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“For me, that was two teams that hadn’t ran into each other yet this year," head coach Scott Arniel reflected post-game.
"It was a little bit wide open. I think both teams, I’m sure their coaches would say the same thing that they were on the wrong side of people as we were. But both teams really shut it down there and got back to playing how we had to play there... That was a heavy game. Big divisional game, big Central division game, and a monster two points before we head out on the road.”
Gabe Vilardi got things going 5:11 into the game, finishing off a sweet setup play from Kyle Connor, as he went backhand on Sebastian Cossa.
But before Jets fans could even retake their seats, Andrew Peeke sat them down, as he capitalized on a defensive zone turnover from Winnipeg, setting up a perfect give-and-go play to tie the game at ones just 1:07 after the Vilardi marker.
But Gabe wasn't done there. 1:08 later he took matters into his own hands once again, scoring his second of the game - also assisted by Connor, to once again give Winnipeg an early-period, one-goal lead.
Vilardi's goals came on the Jets' first two shots of the game.
But just under three minutes later, Lawson Crouse evened the playing field once again with his third of the season.
This time, it was Morgan Barron who responded for the Jets, giving his teammates its third lead of the period, as he redirected a Viggo Björck setup play. The goal was Barron's ninth point in his past 10 games, while also marking Björck's seventh point in his last nine games played.
The Mammoth did own the possession and shot battle in the first, taking an 11-8 lead on the shot chart, while out-attempting Winnipege 23-15 through 20 minutes.
The second period featured five fewer goals than the opening frame, to which the two Central Division clubs entered the final stanza with just one goal separating the teams between a big two points.
The third period also ticked off the board rather quickly, with neither team even coming close to a goal - at least until late in the frame. With just under three minutes remaining Mark Scheifele redirected a Josh Morrissey point shot off the post past Cossa, but the round puck hit square off the round post and stayed out of the net, keeping the Jets' lead just one.
Utah pulled its goaltender for the extra attacker and called a timeout with just a minute remaining, but it was Vilardi who was able to finish off his hat trick, sealing the deal on the win with 6.7 seconds to play, giving the Jets their 12th win of the season.
Skinner turned aside 34 of the 36 pucks sent his way, while Cossa made 12 stops on the 14 shots he faced on the night.
“He came up large, like you said, in that second period there with the PK," Arniel said.
"He gives you a chance to win every night. There's some nights, the other night we gave up a lot the one period and had to force our way back into it to kind of take him off the hook. But you get goaltending like that and you need to make, you see the guys start to block shots, start to make the next play, do all the little things because you want to get him a win.”
Next up for Winnipeg is three-game-in-four-day road trip with stops in Boston, Long Island and New Jersey beginning on Wednesday.
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