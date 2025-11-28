Michael Buble On Canucks: 'We're Closer To Being Better Than People Think'

Canadian singer and diehard Vancouver Canucks fan Michael Buble made headlines after being a guest on the Donnie and Dhali show on Thursday.

He took a deep dive into the Canucks' season so far, what the future holds for the team, and even weighed in on the J.T. Miller and Elias Pettersson drama.

Another topic that was discussed was the Canucks market, specifically the fan base, which was labelled "negative."

Buble first made comments on the fan base on an Instagram post.

"Reading these comments sucks. What a s--- fan base we are. With fans like us, karma always give us what we deserve," he wrote earlier this week.

On the Donnie and Dhali show, Buble cleared the air on his comment but also shed light on the state of the team's fan base.

"I know I said something about the Canucks fans and we’re kind of a fan base, that comes from a place of frustration," he said.

"I’m not backtracking on it, zero backtracking. Eighty percent are an amazing fan base. By the way, you have to be, to put up with this crap for this many years and still sell out those arenas every day and watch the team and not become apathetic.

"But we're also like a dog that's been beaten. We've been beaten. And so we just keep waiting for the next bad thing."

“I’d Rather Have Petey”: Vancouver Superstar Michael Bublé Speaks On Love For The Canucks

Michael Bublé shared more about his relationship with the Vancouver Canucks.

Despite going through the ups and downs of Canucks hockey over the past few years, Buble made it clear he has plenty of faith in Jim Rutherford, the president of hockey operations.

"This is a really smart man who does what he needs to do and plays the cards that he’s dealt," Buble said.

With the latest reports of the Canucks looking to move out pending UFAs and get younger, the Canadian artist likes the trajectory the team could be headed.

"I do see light at the end of the tunnel," Buble said. "I just think that we're on a different trajectory. We're going to be on a better trajectory. I like the way they've drafted. I like a lot of the moves they've made."

With the confidence in the team's front office, Buble is optimistic about where the team is headed in the new future and that these changes are for the best.

"I really, truly think we're closer to being better than people think," he said.

