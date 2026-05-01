Montreal Canadiens' Struggling Offensive Stars 'Have To Block The Noise'

The Montreal Canadiens' top line of Nick Suzuki, Cole Caufield and Juraj Slafkovsky has been quiet at even strength. Coach Martin St-Louis described how to see through the chaos.
The fact the Montreal Canadiens go into Game 6 of their playoff series against the Tampa Bay Lightning Friday night with one even-strength point from their top line is as incredible as the 11 even-strength points they have from their fourth line.
But that's playoff hockey, eh?
This series has been so tight that the Habs' top line of Nick Suzuki, Cole Caufield and Juraj Slavkovsky has almost nothing to show in 5-on-5 play.
Ken Campbell discusses the Canadiens' top line struggling at even strength in his video column.
And nobody is struggling more than Caufield, who was limited to just over 13 minutes of ice time in Game 5.
Canadiens coach Martin St-Louis, who was a target himself as an offensive player, said the first thing his struggling stars have to do is get out of their own heads.
"You have to see things clearly through the chaos," St-Louis said. "You have your own expectations, you have everybody else's expectations. All that is noise and chaos. You have to keep pushing and it starts in here. (Pointing to his head.) You have to block out the noise and stay focussed."
Watch the video column above for more.
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