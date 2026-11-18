Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 18, 2026 5:48 PMPublished Nov 18, 2026 5:48 PM
Updated Nov 18, 2026 5:53 PM
With 'Grand Theft Auto VI' set to release this week, former Ottawa Senators goaltender Craig Anderson recently discussed the impact gaming had on one particular season in his career.
On the eve of Rockstar Games' highly-anticipated release of 'Grand Theft Auto VI', former Ottawa Senators goaltender Craig Anderson had the chance to reminisce about his days as a long-time gamer.
Anderson joined Ian Mendes and Jackson Starr on the Absolute Non-Sens podcast on Wednesday to discuss his passion for gaming and shared how in some cases, it came to negatively impact his play at the NHL level.
"My worst season that I felt I had in Ottawa, was the year that 'Grand Theft Auto V' came out," Anderson said. "Direct correlation. Just a time suck. You'd play after a game, you'd get home 11-11:30, you'd start playing that game and it'd be 4 AM and you'd be like 'I'm not even tired'.
"Now Grand Theft Auto VI is coming out so it'll be interesting to see how that all plays out."
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The fifth iteration of the popular 'Grand Theft Auto' franchise released on September 17, 2013, just a few weeks before the 2013-14 NHL regular season kicked off. At that time, the Senators were coming off a lockout year where they were eliminated in the second round of the playoffs by the mighty Pittsburgh Penguins.
Anderson had posted incredible individual numbers throughout the 2012-13 regular season, finishing with a .941 save percentage and a 1.69 goals-against average in 24 appearances.
However, Anderson's memory serves well, and his GTA V days might have actually correlated with a drop-off in his performance the next season.
His .911 SP was slightly below league average (.914 according to HockeyReference.com), he finished with the second-worst GAA among goaltenders with at least 50 games played (3.00), and was tied with 39-year-old Tim Thomas for the second-worst goals saved above expected among netminders with 40 games played, according to MoneyPuck.com.
The Senators ended up missing the playoffs after back-to-back appearances, finishing fifth in the Atlantic Division with a 37-31-14 record.
While spending too much time driving around the streets of San Andreas may have derailed a season for the former Senators netminder, the now 45-year-old Anderson did find a ton of benefits from playing video games throughout his career.
"The racing simulator thing was something I had a passion for," Anderson said. "It was a way to kinda take your mind away from the game and do something competitive. It was a way to continue to learn. What I found with race-car driving or a track-driving simulator is, you're going to make mistakes, you're going to mess up a turn, you're going to mess up a lap, it's kinda what you do next.
"Can you make up for it? Can you battle back? Even these races, if you start off and you give up a couple positions, are you able to make up from those mistakes and push forward. For me it was kind of a tool mentally to reset and still have that competitive fire to learn how to battle from adversity."
Goaltending and racing do require a similar set of mental and physical skills, despite being used in drastically different ways.
The same timing, coordination and reflexes an NHL goaltender uses to make a desperation save may be used by a Formula 1 driver to overtake an opponent's position or avoid a major collision. There's also a level of perseverance and resilience, which Anderson cites, that can be crucial to elevating the mental performance of both athletes.
Anderson also believes that using a racing simulator also provided a very clear start and end that allowed him to step away and not be consumed in the same way that he was by GTA V and other games.
"I felt like I had it under control where, you could spend a little bit of time on it, but then there was like a stopping point," Anderson said. "You'd finish a race and be like 'OK that race is over', you had a good stopping point."
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