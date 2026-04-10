NCAA Frozen Four Final Preview: Denver And Wisconsin Have Serious Momentum

"I thought the guys did a really good job at least over the first 20 minutes at trying to make them make decisions before they wanted to," said Wisconsin coach Mike Hastings. "I can tell you from sitting on the bench just listening to our guys' message to each other was, 'Let's get after them, stay after it.' We're not a very good team when we back up. I thought the guys were rewarded for their efforts in the first period at playing on their toes."