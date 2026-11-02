NHL And Fanatics Unveil Hometown Remix Jerseys For All 32 Franchises

Photo: NHL
Photo: NHL
Nov 2, 2026 3:59 PMPublished Nov 2, 2026 3:59 PM
Updated Nov 2, 2026 4:28 PM
Every NHL team just got a new look.
The NHL and Fanatics revealed 32 Hometown Remix jerseys that will serve as alternate uniforms around the league for the 2026-27 season.
"Hometown Remix builds on that legacy in a fresh and authentic way, celebrating the fans, culture and communities that make each NHL market unique," Brian Jennings, NHL senior executive vice president and chief partnerships and club strategy officer said in a release.
"Together with Fanatics and our Clubs, we've created designs that are rooted in local identity and tell a story about the cities and fans they represent. We’re incredibly excited to bring the program to life and see that passion reflected both on the ice and in the stands."
Here's a look at all of the new designs that were released on Monday:
Anaheim Ducks
The Ducks took some inspiration from the 'Mighty Ducks' film franchise with a bright green base and purple sleeve. The pattern on the arms even features a "flying V" as a reference to the movies.
Photo: NHL
Boston Bruins
The Bruins are boasting an all-brown base to harken back to the franchise's inaugural season, along with varsity-style print of the team name on the chest. The Bruins also revealed their full uniform will feature a yellow and gold helmet.
Photo: NHL
Buffalo Sabres
The Sabres brought back the iconic 'goat head' logo that was most recently used in its 2022-23 Reverse Retro jersey, but added the team's original blue, white and gold colors. On the shoulder patches, the team's 'B' logo is intertwined with a sabre.
Photo: NHL
Calgary Flames
The Flames' jersey design is inspired by the team's final season in the Saddledome, housing a gold variation of the team's 'C' logo on the chest with the texture of the arena ceiling embroidered in the crest. The year 1983 is also found on the hem accompanied by 2027 to point to the year the building opened and when the new arena will debut.
Photo: NHL
Carolina Hurricanes
The Hurricanes debuted a new logo with this jersey, featuring team mascot Stormy on the crest. The storm grey color base is offset by red and black to pay homage to the team's 'Storm Surge' celebrations that have been popularized in recent years.
Photo: NHL
Chicago Blackhawks
The Blackhawks will debut a green jersey for the first time in the franchise's history, with the iconic logo unchanged on its chest and a cream color featured on the sleeve and lower area.
Photo: NHL
Colorado Avalanche
The Avalanche are going with a totally new color scheme, taking on a white base with a light blue addition that's offset by a metallic silver on the sleeves. There's also a mountain elevation pattern in a darker shade of blue near the shoulder of the sleeve.
Photo: NHL
Columbus Blue Jackets
The Blue Jackets are taking on a solid grey base that is the backdrop to the cannon graphic logo that sits on the chest. The hem features a '5th Line' graphic to shout out the passionate fans that have taken on that nickname.
Photo: NHL
Dallas Stars
The Stars are taking on a similar color scheme featured in their neon green Reverse Retro jerseys. The Stars' logo features a texture that's inspired by the city's skyline.
Photo: NHL
Detroit Red Wings
The Red Wings are keeping their iconic winged wheel logo but are combining it with the word 'Hockeytown' that's synonymous with the team's rich history. The hem features a purple octopus design as a nod to the team's famous tradition.
Photo: NHL
Edmonton Oilers
The Oilers are introducing a black base that's contrasted with some orange stripes. There are two different shoulder patch logos, with 'Oil Country' on the left and the old school oil rig worker logo on the right.
Photo: NHL
Florida Panthers
The Panthers reworked their traditional shoulder patch logo with a stick and palm tree as the centerpiece of this jersey. With a bright pink base and yellow lining, Florida took a very '90s approach.
Photo: NHL
Los Angeles Kings
Purple and gold has become a staple of every alternate jersey for the Kings, and that trend sticks around with the Hometown Remix jersey.
Photo: NHL
Minnesota Wild
The Wild boast their classic crest on top of a black base and a different variation of green than their regular sweaters.
Photo: NHL
Montreal Canadiens
The Canadiens go with a white base on the jersey as a whole and its logo, with red outlines featured throughout. The sleeves feature various smaller nature-themed logos including a white pine, fleur-de-lys, rose, thistle, and clover to showcase the pride of Quebec.
Photo: NHL
Nashville Predators
Photo: NHL
New Jersey Devils
Photo: NHL
New York Islanders
Photo: NHL
New York Rangers
Photo: NHL
Ottawa Senators
Photo: NHL
Philadelphia Flyers
Photo: NHL
Pittsburgh Penguins
Photo: NHL
San Jose Sharks
Photo: NHL
Seattle Kraken
Photo: NHL
St. Louis Blues
Photo: NHL
Tampa Bay Lightning
Photo: NHL
Toronto Maple Leafs
Photo: NHL
Utah Mammoth
Photo: NHL
Vancouver Canucks
Photo: NHL
Vegas Golden Knights
Photo: NHL
Washington Capitals
Photo: NHL
Winnipeg Jets
Photo: NHL
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