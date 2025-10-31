NHL Calder Trophy Tracker: Canadiens' Demidov, Islanders' Schaefer Set The Standard

The NHL’s bright rookies were all over the headlines throughout October, which means it's time for the first Calder Trophy Tracker of the regular season.

The front-runners for the NHL’s rookie of the year award feature high-end players performing as budding stars and unsung prospects who weren't expected even to make The Show this year, let alone produce.

Here are the top 10 rookies in the first month of the NHL season.

1. Ivan Demidov, RW, Montreal Canadiens

Coming into the season, Demidov was the favorite to capture the Calder, and he stays at the top – for now.

The rookie scoring leader with nine points in 11 games started a bit slow, but he’s been borderline dominant at times over the last couple of weeks. His dynamism and skill have been on full display. There aren’t many players, rookie or veteran, who can do some of the things that he can do with the puck.

Demidov, 19, has been exactly as advertised for the Canadiens. He is already the team's most entertaining player, thanks to his mystical puck skill. Whether he’s setting a teammate up with a marvellous pass in overtime or dancing around on the power play, Demidov is the most purely skilled player Montreal has had in a long time.

Demidov's Calder Trophy odds on BetMGM: 1.95 (+190)

2. Matthew Schaefer, D, New York Islanders

In all honesty, Schaefer is the 1B to Demidov’s 1A.

The first overall pick from last June has been nothing short of tantalizing since joining the Islanders. His play at both ends of the ice has been more than impressive. He’s playing confident and dynamic hockey with the puck, and he’s committed to playing his heart out on the defensive side of the puck as well.

Schaefer, 18, has asserted himself as not only one of the best rookies but one of the best defensemen in the NHL.

He has driven excellent underlying results, and his counting stats are impressive with eight points in 10 games. He’s a force at even strength, a silky smooth play driver on the power play, and he’s playing on the penalty kill already and doesn’t look out of place.

Schaefer's Calder Trophy odds on BetMGM: 2.65 (+165)

3. Alexander Nikishin, D, Carolina Hurricanes

His stat line isn’t quite as impressive as the two players ahead of him, with a goal and five points in 10 games, but the Hurricanes have a stud in Nikishin. His defensive game is already mature and steady, using his mobility and physicality to kill plays.

Offensively, he’s a capable puck-mover, and he has a big shot from the blueline.

Nikishin, 24, is a bit older than some of the other rookies who have been impressing to start the season, but that doesn’t take away from the instant impact he’s making on Carolina’s blueline. He’s dominated the KHL, and now, he’s showing signs of being a force in the NHL.

Nikishin's Calder Trophy odds on BetMGM: 31.00 (+3000)

4. Jakub Dobes, G, Montreal Canadiens

The Canadiens entered the season knowing Dobes would take a few starts from Sam Montembeault, but as we enter November, the rookie appears to be the steadier netminder. He could take over the bulk of the starts by Christmas if the trend continues.

Dobes, 24, had an impressive start to his NHL career last season, but no one could have expected his .930 save percentage and 6-0 start to his season. He even ranks fourth in the NHL in goals saved above expected, according to moneypuck.com.

He won't stay undefeated, but he’s a significant reason why the Canadiens are first in the Atlantic Division.

Dobes' Calder Trophy odds on BetMGM: 8.00 (+700)

5. Zeev Buium, D, Minnesota Wild

It’s been a bit of an up-and-down start to the season for Buium, but the ups have far outweighed the downs.

The 19-year-old has impressed with the puck, using it to drive excellent offensive results thanks to his shifty skating and silky passing. He has two goals and eight points in 12 games.

Buium's defensive game needs work, but he has been quite good to start the year for the Wild, even if the team around him is struggling a bit.

Buium's Calder Trophy odds on BetMGM: 12.00 (+1100)

6. Emmitt Finnie, LW, Detroit Red Wings

When the Red Wings drafted Finnie in the seventh round in 2023, he was a long shot to make the NHL. Even if he did, he was expected to make it after years in the AHL.

Instead, he jumped into the NHL lineup just two years after being drafted, and he found a spot on the top line alongside Lucas Ryamond and Dylan Larkin. He's tied for second in rookie scoring with Schaefer and Buium, with four goals and eight points in 11 games.

Finnie's meat-and-potatoes style of play, combined with his dog-on-a-bone mentality, makes him a perfect fit on that line. The 20-year-old may not last forever on the top line, but he can certainly hang in the NHL.

Finnie's Calder Trophy odds on BetMGM: 14.00 (+1300)

7. Arseny Gritsyuk, RW, New Jersey Devils

The Devils' Russian import has stepped into the lineup and performed with a handful of linemates, mainly Nico Hischier, Timo Meier, Cody Glass and Connor Brown.

Gritsyuk is only averaging 13:32 of ice time, but he’s finding ways to be productive in that role, with two goals and six points in 11 games. The 24-year-old is a dynamic playmaker who plays with pace and speed through the middle of the ice.

8. Oliver Kapanen, C, Montreal Canadiens

Tasked with playing all over the lineup, Kapanen has been the Habs’ swiss army knife. He’s played on the second line with Demidov at times, and he looks perfectly serviceable in that role.

Kapanen, 22, isn’t a dynamic player, and he doesn’t bring the wow factor, but his two-way play and intelligent offensive play have been just what the Habs need in the middle of the lineup.

Kapanen's Calder Trophy odds on BetMGM: 41.00 (+4000)

9. Beckett Sennecke, RW, Anaheim Ducks

It felt like Sennecke would make the Ducks' lineup regardless, as the CHL would no longer benefit his development.

Thankfully, Sennecke has looked very good for the Ducks, with three goals and five points in nine games. The 19-year-old's high-end skill has flashed enough to ensure that he remains an important piece for the team, but there have been moments where he seemed a bit over his head. Mistakes will happen, but his talent shines through.

Sennecke's Calder Trophy odds on BetMGM: 36.00 (+3500)

10. Jimmy Snuggerud, RW, St. Louis Blues

The Blues got a taste of what Snuggerud could bring at the end of last season, and he’s continued to bring that steady, smart play to the team this year.

The 21-year-old is a versatile forward who can score and set up plays, with four goals and seven points in 11 games. He’s not the dynamic Demidov, and he doesn’t have the raw skill that Sennecke has, but Snuggerud is a gamer who just gets the job done. He’s always done that, and at the NHL level, nothing's changed.

Snuggerud's Calder Trophy odds on BetMGM: 16.00 (+1500)

Honorable mentions: Ryan Leonard, Sam Rinzel, Arturs Silovs, Ben Kindel, Berkly Catton, Filip Hallinder, Michael Misa, Harrison Brunicke

