NHL Calder Trophy Tracker: Schaefer Overtakes Demidov, Sennecke And Wallstedt Join The Race

The NHL's had an excellent Calder Trophy race to start the year.

The top rookies are incredibly effective for their teams, helping them to much-improved results. Even beyond the top rookies, some strong performers would usually be at the top of the rookie race in most other years.

The favorites coming into the year – Ivan Demidov and Matthew Schaefer – are still right up there at the top of the race. Beckett Sennecke joined them, but some netminders also entered the conversation with outstanding performances.

Let's check in on the NHL's top rookies as we approach the holiday season, because we are starting to get a clearer picture of how effective each of them has been for their respective squads.

1. Matthew Schaefer, D, New York Islanders

The Islanders' first overall pick has been nothing short of exceptional to start his NHL career. His eight goals are tied for the most among rookies, and combined with his 11 assists, he's one point behind Demidov and Sennecke for the rookie points lead.

The way that 18-year-old Schaefer dictates the play, pushes the pace and consistently brings life to the Islanders' attack is truly game-changing.

Defensively, Schaefer has been better than just about any rookie D-man in recent memory.

His skating allows him to get into position defensively or recover when he decides to pinch and join the attack. His underlying numbers are stellar for any defender, let alone a first-year player.

There is legitimate conversation about him getting into the Norris Trophy conversation, so he's sure to stay atop the Calder race if he keeps this up.

BetMGM Calder Trophy odds: 1.42/-238

2. Ivan Demidov, RW, Montreal Canadiens

It's quite impressive that Demidov isn't the top rookie at the moment. His season has been nothing short of outstanding.

He's tied for the rookie lead in points in one fewer game played, and he's doing so as the offensive catalyst on the second line for the Montreal Canadiens, primarily playing away from top players Nick Suzuki and Cole Caufield. Demidov has been making magic with fellow rookie Oliver Kapanen, Kirby Dach and Alex Newhook throughout the season.

Demidov might be the most purely skilled rookie in the class. His puckhandling and playmaking have come as advertised, and he shows a much more consistent effort in all three zones than most rookies.

The 19-year-old has been the kind of offensive catalyst Montreal has needed for years. His continued growth throughout the season will keep him right near the top of this list all year.

BetMGM Calder Trophy odds: 4.60/+360

3. Beckett Sennecke, RW, Anaheim Ducks

The NHL's other rookie scoring leader, with 20 points, has been better than advertised for the Anaheim Ducks. He's a big reason they're not just in a playoff spot but leading the Pacific Division.

Sennecke has added additional offensive depth, with high-end skill and an excellent dual-threat offensive game.

The 19-year-old has been a breath of fresh air, bringing some high-end puckhandling and dangles to a team built on playing hard, heavy hockey. If he continues to lead all rookies in scoring, it's going to be hard not to have him near the top of the Calder list.

BetMGM Calder Trophy odds: 17.00/+1600

4. Jesper Wallstedt, G, Minnesota Wild

With the opportunity to play in the NHL full-time this season, the 'Wall of St. Paul' has had some incredible performances as the Wild's backup to Filip Gustavsson.

In 10 games, he has eight wins and four shutouts. His two losses came in overtime.

Wallstedt, 23, has a .944 save percentage, which leads NHL goalies who played at least 10 games. If he gets a bit more of the start split with Gustavsson, he could find his way up the list because he's been unbeatable over the last month.

BetMGM Calder Trophy odds: 8.00/+700

5. Alexander Nikishin, D, Carolina Hurricanes

The unfortunate thing about the Calder Trophy is that so much of the award is based on counting stats. Nikishin's impact goes far beyond that, with incredible defensive acumen and a physical edge that most rookies don't come close to bringing.

The 24-year-old Russian is one of the older rookies in the league, but he's shown exactly why he was one of the KHL's best blueliners before this season. Nikishin is undeniably one of the top rookies in the class thanks to his defensive impact, which should earn him some love in the Calder conversation, albeit likely not enough to get a finalist's nod.

BetMGM Calder Trophy odds: 101.00/+10000

6. Yaroslav Askarov, G, San Jose Sharks

The Sharks traded for Askarov in hopes that he would become their goalie of the future. His performance this season proves just that.

Askarov plays with incredible athleticism. His ability to move around the net and read the play makes him not only effective but highly entertaining.

The 23-year-old is a bit of a throwback goalie. While his game has structure, his ability to play an unorthodox style when desperate means he is never out of the play. His .905 save percentage through 18 games is a great start to his rookie season.

BetMGM Calder Trophy odds: 56.00/+5500

7. Ryan Leonard, RW, Washington Capitals

The drop off from the top six to the next group is steep, but Leonard's impact has been quite impressive. The 20-year-old still has his bull-in-a-china-shop style of play and a very good shot. His blend of a physical edge and nifty skill has been a welcome addition to the Capitals' forward core.

BetMGM Calder Trophy odds: 101.00/+10000

8. Oliver Kapanen, C, Montreal Canadiens

When Kapanen made the Canadiens' roster, he was expected to fill the role of fourth-line center. Because of injuries and strong play from Kapanen, he's played up and down the lineup.

Even before injuries hit the Habs' lineup, the Finnish center was playing as high as the second line alongside Demidov. Kapanen, 22, plays a smart, positional, two-way game, which has made it easy to trust him in just about any situation. His eight goals are tied with Schaefer for the most among rookies.

BetMGM Calder Trophy odds: 126.00/+12500

9. Emmitt Finnie, LW, Detroit Red Wings

No one expected Finnie to make the Wings' roster, and now, he's been the team's most consistent linemate for Dylan Larkin and Lucas Raymond on the top line. His no-nonsense game, focused on going to the hard areas and making life easier for his teammates, has helped him succeed. He may not be putting up the kind of numbers the top rookies are, but he's finding a way to make an impact.

BetMGM Calder Trophy odds: 151.00/+15000

10. Matthew Wood, W/C, Nashville Predators

Wood's performances have been somewhat inconsistent, but he's been a bright spot on a dim Nashville Predators squad. His size and finishing ability are notable. His production has slowed down considerably since his hat trick in mid-November, but the flashes have been there. Wood is an excellent complementary secondary scorer, but he'll need some help from the veterans around him.

BetMGM Calder Trophy odds: 101.00/+10000

