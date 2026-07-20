NHL Coach Rankings: Nos. 26 To 21 Includes New Faces From Two Of The NHL's Biggest Markets

Manny Malhotra was one of the hottest coaches on the market this summer before he chose the Vancouver Canucks as his next place of employment. Malhotra won a Calder Cup with the AHL's Abbotsford Canucks in 2024-25, and he could’ve picked any number of teams to continue his development with at the NHL level. So getting him is a coup for Canucks GM Ryan Johnson, even if this will be Malhotra's first year as a head coach in the NHL.