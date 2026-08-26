NHL Coaches Entering The 2026-27 Season On The Hot Seat

As the NHL season approaches, Jim Parsons looks at a few head coaches around the league that will be under the microscope from the moment the puck drops in 2026-27.
While every head coach in the NHL technically enters a new season with a blank slate, some are carrying far more pressure than others.
There are 32 bench bosses who are trying to get their teams into the playoffs, and about a dozen believe their team could be a legitimate contender. The GMs of many of those franchises are expecting results, and if they don’t come, jobs could be lost.
That’s what people mean when they suggest a staff member is on the hot seat. Certain coaches have a chance to make the most of the regular season, but their leash may only be so long.
This season, there are some interesting names that might be worth watching.
Jim Hiller, Toronto Maple Leafs
A new coach on a new team typically isn't the type of candidate you see mentioned on a list of hot-seat names. However, the situation with the Toronto Maple Leafs isn’t like most others.
Toronto hired Hiller after parting ways with Craig Berube and running a lengthy coaching search — a process that signaled ownership wanted a specific voice in the room.
Questions and, honestly, doubts lingered about the fit.
His results with the Los Angeles Kings weren’t screaming 'ideal candidate', and to inherit a core that's been asked to get over the hump for the better part of a decade. So too, in a market where every early-season slump comes with a coaching change narrative, Hiller might be in the unenviable position where he was hired just to be fired.
Mike Babcock, Edmonton Oilers
If Hiller is already on the hot seat, where does that put Mike Babcock?
No coach on the list carries more built-in scrutiny than Babcock, who returns to an NHL bench for the first time since resigning from the Columbus Blue Jackets in 2023 amid allegations suggesting he violated players' privacy. His run in Toronto wasn’t the stuff of legends either.
The backlash to the Edmonton Oilers' decision to hire him — from fans, media, and former players — essentially means every practice, quote, and lineup decision will be watched closely and heavily scrutinized. Just the fact the Oilers made D.J. Smith the highest-paid assistant coach in the NHL suggests there’s a backup plan here.
As it stands, Babcock has the support of Edmonton's leadership group. If that disappears and Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl, and Zach Hyman determine they’ve made a mistake, Babcock’s stay might be a short one.
Sheldon Keefe, New Jersey Devils
Sheldon Keefe is going to be expected to make something happen in New Jersey this season.
James Nichols of NJHockeyNow writes, “Year three behind the bench arrives with no remaining excuses and a coaching staff that finally looks like his. The first two seasons came with a built-in buffer that no longer applies.” He also adds that Keefe has his hand-chosen staff, which changes the level of accountability.
A new GM will be evaluating him early in the season, with a full contract through 2027-28 serving as his only real safety net.
Jared Bednar, Colorado Avalanche
In June, NHL insider Elliotte Friedman reported that Jared Bednar was not being relieved of his duties as the head coach of the Colorado Avalanche.
Following news that Chris MacFarland was hired as the new GM and President of Hockey Operations for the Nashville Predators, there was some talk that maybe the Avs might want a fresh face after a disappointing season. Colorado deemed Bednar not to be the issue.
But what happens if this season doesn’t start well? This may be one of those situations where a well-respected coach is going to be given a long rope, but with high expectations in Colorado, there isn’t a lot of room to tolerate losing.
The Bottom Line
Hiller and Babcock seem like strange choices because they were just hired. However, both franchises won’t tolerate slow starts. Market pressure and win-now windows matter. For Babcock, he faces scrutiny that has nothing to do with wins and losses.
For Keefe and Bednar, new GMs will be evaluating early. New Jersey and Colorado expect to compete. If they don’t, they could make changes.
For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free.
See more of The Hockey News on Google and save us as a preferred source. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.