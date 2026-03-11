NHL Draft-Eligible Harrison Boettiger Carves Out One Of Hockey's Most Interesting Development Paths

When you're developing as an elite hockey player, you want as much experience as you can get. For Kelowna Rockets goaltender Harrison Boettiger, that has not been an issue.
The 2026 NHL draft prospect has already carved out one of the most interesting development paths in recent memory, going from the USA Hockey National Team Development Program to WHL Kelowna with a commitment to the University of Denver, bringing the Colorado native home next season.
Oh, and Boettiger has the delightful designation of being the only player to suit up for both sides of the two-year-old CHL-USA Prospects Challenge.
The insight Boettiger has gained already is fascinating, going from the NTDP, where wins and losses are secondary to growth, to the WHL, where the Rockets want to win as much as possible as they get set to host the Memorial Cup.
"Being at The Program, there was a big emphasis on development and getting better – the stats and all that will come," Boettiger said. "But the really good thing is that it was 23 guys that came from youth hockey who dominated – everyone was a star. Going through the ups and downs brought you together and showed you how tough a game it is.
"Going to a Memorial Cup host in Kelowna was a big difference. For me, it's about blocking out the noise and just going out and playing hockey. At the end of the day, it's the same thing I've been doing but with a little more pressure and higher expectations."
As a rookie in the 'Dub,' Boettiger has performed admirably. He's won four of his past five games and boasts a 22-9-5 record to go with a .904 save percentage, which ranks top-10 in the league.
"It's really cool to play in all these different leagues," he said. "What stands out to me between the WHL and the leagues down in America is the skill level and the speed. It's a lot faster than the USHL, for sure. Maybe closer to college. Every player has the ability to put a good deke on you, and the power plays are really good. It keeps you honest and keeps you on your toes."
Then there was the CHL-USA series, where Boettiger suited up for the CHL one year after playing a starring role for the U.S. (he was the only reason the Americans didn't get blown out in Game 2) in the first-ever meeting.
"It was really weird, honestly," he said. "Wearing a USA jersey the past two years, then going out and playing against that same jersey that I love and wore proudly. And seeing a bunch of familiar faces. It was a cool experience and something I'm grateful for."
Everybody has slumps or bad games. The guys who are the most consistent are the guys who have the longest careers.
Another great experience for Boettiger actually came off the ice.
Born and raised in the Denver suburb of Wheat Ridge, he moved to St. Louis when he was 13 to play with the AAA Blues. There, he lived with his uncle, who just happened to be longtime St. Louis Cardinals GM and president of baseball operations John Mozeliak. Needless to say, it was a boon for the teenager to have someone at the top of the pro sports pyramid to lean on.
"He's seen it all," Boettiger said. "One of the coolest moments for me was being around his house during the MLB trade deadline, and it was crazy seeing how much went into it. We (still) talk, and he gives me advice: everybody has slumps or bad games. The guys who are the most consistent are the guys who have the longest careers."
Next year, Boettiger will head back home to Denver to play for the NCAA's Pioneers. After St. Louis, he went to Minnesota to play for Shattuck-St. Mary's, then Michigan for the NTDP and B.C. for the WHL. So it's been years since he's lived full-time at home, one of the many reasons he chose Denver as his NCAA school. He loves that players can now play both major junior and college hockey, too.
As for his own game, the 6-foot-2 Boettiger loves to watch NHLers, such as Juuse Saros and Jeremy Swayman, particularly because of the way they use their skating ability in the crease. It's something he wants to continue working on.
"I'm in total control of the game when I'm in my spots early," he said. "It gives you a chance to track the puck better and if they make a pass, you're ahead of that one, too. It all starts with skating."
And truly, all the development Boettiger has gone through already is just the beginning. With his talents and big-game ability, he'll be one to watch for years to come. And the next step is helping the host Kelowna Rockets nab that Memorial Cup on home ice.
