NHL Draft Prospect Gavin McKenna Faces Four Charges In Pennsylvania

- Aggravated assault - attempts to cause serious bodily injury or causes injury with extreme indifference (first-degree felony)
- Simple assault (second-degree misdemeanor)
- Harassment - subject other to physical contact (summary offense)
- Disorderly conduct engage in fighting (summary offense)
Onward State reported that the team had been at a downtown bar with friends and family following Penn State's outdoor game at Beaver Stadium on Saturday. During the incident, McKenna allegedly assaulted an unidentified individual, leaving the victim with a broken jaw.
"If found guilty, McKenna faces up to 20 years in prison on the felony charge alone," Onward State reported.
The allegations and charges have not been proven in court. The case awaits a preliminary hearing.
Penn State's men's hockey program said in a statement to ESPN that it's aware that charges were filed but will not comment further on the ongoing legal matter. McKenna has not yet commented on the reports.
McKenna left the WHL for the NCAA this season, featuring in 24 games, including Saturday's outdoor game against Michigan State. In that contest, he recorded a goal and two assists, but the Nittany Lions lost 5-4 in overtime.
The Whitehorse, Yukon, native has 11 goals and 21 assists for 32 points at the college level. He's also coming off the World Junior Championship for Team Canada, registering four goals and 14 points in seven contests.
