NHL Draft: The Incredible Story Of London's Jaxon Cover

"As Mark says, 'If you want to be a hockey player, you gotta watch it.' I've taken that really seriously, and ever since I got to London, I've been watching a lot more hockey," Cover said. "I wear No. 87 because of Sidney Crosby – he was my favorite player when I first started watching. And I model my game after Tage Thompson. I'm not as tall as him, but I like to use my hands, and I'm trying to play more physical."