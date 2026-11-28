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Sabres Don't Have To Trade For Every Big Fish – But This Particular Team Has Two Wingers Who Can Help

The Buffalo Sabres have been mired in a losing stretch for some time now, and they need a roster shakeup. Sabres GM Jarmko Kekalainen can't stand pat with the status quo – and there are two veteran wingers out there who can come in and give the Sabres the secondary scoring they need.