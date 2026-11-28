NHL Forwards The Buffalo Sabres Can Target To Improve Their Struggling Offense
Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 28, 2026 10:12 PMPublished Nov 28, 2026 10:12 PM
The Buffalo Sabres are stacked on defense, and they have multiple options in net. But arguably, their biggest need is scoring help at forward. What options are out there for Sabres GM Jarmo Kekalainen to improve his team up front?
The Buffalo Sabres have one of the NHL’s better defense corps. With stars Rasmus Dahlin and Owen Power as their anchors on the back end – and with 2026 first-round draft pick Daxon Rudolph in the pipeline – the Sabres are set on the back end for a long time to come.
That said, while some may argue that Buffalo needs a more accomplished goaltender than current starter Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen – and this writer definitely is one of those people – their more pressing need is up front.
The Sabres currently have the NHL’s 18th-best offense at an average of 3.12 goals-for per game – down from the fifth-best total (3.45) last season. While some of that can be attributed to the departures of power forward Alex Tuch and blueliner Bowen Byram this past summer, the bottom line is that Buffalo can’t stand pat with its current group of forwards, particularly in the top-six.
Buffalo GM Jarmo Kekalainen presently has only $3.3 million in salary cap space, a number that rises to $11 million if he waits until this year’s March 1 NHL trade deadline to use it. But if Kekalainen waits that long, there may be few legitimate difference-makers left.
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So, which veterans should the Sabres look into to acquire sooner rather than later? The best two answers could be on the same team – the Pittsburgh Penguins, who are widely believed to be putting veteran wingers Rickard Rakell and Bryan Rust on the trade block.
The 33-year-old Rakell has nine goals and 15 points in 25 games this season, and he wouldn’t break the bank with his salary of $5 million. Obviously, Buffalo would have to include some salary going Pittsburgh’s way to make a Rakell trade cap-compliant.
Rakell has a modified no-trade clause that lets him veto a deal to one of eight teams of his choosing. Rakell also has another season on his contract after this one. But leaving Pittsburgh to join a competitive Sabres squad may make a lot of sense to Rakell.
Similarly, the 34-year-old Rust has another season left on his current deal at $5.125 million, and injuries have limited him to only seven games this season. But Rust does have three goals and five points in those seven games, and unlike Rakell, Rust does not have no-move or no-trade protection. That may make a Rust deal easier to consummate than a Rakell deal, but in both cases, the Sabres’ wing position would get upgraded.
thehockeynews.comSabres Don't Have To Trade For Every Big Fish – But This Particular Team Has Two Wingers Who Can Help The Buffalo Sabres have been mired in a losing stretch for some time now, and they need a roster shakeup. Sabres GM Jarmko Kekalainen can't stand pat with the status quo – and there are two veteran wingers out there who can come in and give the Sabres the secondary scoring they need.
Elsewhere, would Vancouver Canucks veteran winger Jake DeBrusk be a fit for Buffalo? The 30-year-old winger has a full no-move clause, but his goal-scoring ability (eight goals and 14 points in 25 games this season) would be welcomed in Western New York. The Canucks wouldn’t want a massive return, although it would cost the Sabres at least a mid-to-high-end draft pick and/or an above-average prospect.
Finally, what about Calgary Flames forward Morgan Frost? He’s a pure rental, as he’s in the final season of a contract paying him $4.375 million. But he has 10 assists and 15 points in 26 games this year, and he could help Buffalo either on the wing or down the middle at center, especially if the Sabres choose to move on from veteran pivot Ryan McLeod. Frost has an eight-team no-trade clause, but the Toronto native may welcome a move relatively close to home.
Regardless, Kekalainen has plenty of options to improve his forward group by or before the trade deadline. It will cost something meaningful to get his hands on one of the aforementioned veteran forwards, but the alternative – staying with their current lineup, with no help up front – could be the difference between Buffalo making and missing the Stanley Cup playoffs this year.
So, from this writer’s standpoint, the Sabres have little choice but to make a trade for a forward of consequence. Buffalo can’t follow up a memorable 2025-26 campaign by finishing out of the post-season picture this season.
That means spending the assets necessary to outbid opponents for a forward of note and pushing back into the playoff picture before it’s too late.
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