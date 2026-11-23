Charles LeClaire, USA TODAY Sports
Nov 23, 2026 12:25 AM
Updated Nov 23, 2026 12:43 AM
The Buffalo Sabres have been mired in a losing stretch for some time now, and they need a roster shakeup. Sabres GM Jarmko Kekalainen can't stand pat with the status quo – and there are two veteran wingers out there who can come in and give the Sabres the secondary scoring they need.
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