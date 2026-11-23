Then there’s another Penguins winger Buffalo must be in the bidding for – Bryan Rust. The 34-year-old has no trade protection at all, and his current production numbers this season – three goals and five points in seven games – aren’t going to knock your socks off. But he's currently sidelined to injury, and despite missing double-digits in games in the past two seasons, Rust also scored a combined 60 goals in the past two years. Both Rakell and Rust have another year left on their contract – and that cost-certainty is going to make them attractive trade options.