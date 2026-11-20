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John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images
Nov 20, 2026 11:13 PMPublished Nov 20, 2026 11:13 PM
The Toronto Maple Leafs' season is hanging by a thread, largely due to the play of Sergei Bobrovsky. But one NHL goalie analyst says this situation could've been avoided.
Signing 38-year-old Sergei Bobovsky to a three-year contract now looks like a mistake by the Toronto Maple Leafs.
According to Steve Valiquette, who said he sent a report to GM John Chayka in the summer warning of Bobrovsky's long-term decline, the decision was totally avoidable.
"He was a minus-22 (goals saved above expected)," Valiquette, a former NHL goalie who is now an analyst with MSG Network and the CEO of Clear Sight Analytics, told The Hockey News' Big Show on Friday.
"That was the worst in the NHL last season."
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The age of a goalie matters, said Valiquette.
"What we've found over the last 12 years at Clear Sight is that at age 38, that's the major decline risk signal," he said. "And for older goalies, minus-15 is often the beginning of structural decline. Once older goalies fall below that minus-15 line, recovery becomes much less likely at this age. A poor season is more often a structural decline, and it's a strong signal that this isn't just a short-term performance dip."
From trading and signing Darren Raddysh, to adding a reclamation project in Jack Roslovic, Chayka took numerous gambles in his first summer in the Leafs front office, to which most fans applauded.
However, it's taken just two months into the regular season for one of his biggest acquisitions — Bobrovsky, who was signed to a three-year deal with a $7-million cap hit — to actively hurt the team's chances of winning games.
Valiquette told The Hockey News that he prepared a detailed report on Bobrovsky's long-term outlook as free agency approached, which was sent out to NHL teams. But based on their decision to sign him, it appears that the Leafs never read the report.
"I know the Leafs received this report that I put together before free agency," said Valiquette. "And I don't know if Chayka got it. I don't know, I just know that this found a way into management."
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With Bobrovsky now in the fold, Valiquette believes there's one simple way of measuring where the Maple Leafs are headed based the volume of goals they are allowing.
"You have to take a step back and look at it as in: 'How many goals can we afford to allow during an NHL season to make the playoffs?'" Valiquette said. "I've done a lot of research on this over the last six months. Coming into this season, before the 84-game schedule, the number was always 250.
"When you allow fewer than 250 goals in a season, you have an 83 percent chance to make the playoffs. So that's where I would start, because you have to find out where the blame falls. Is it on the team defense or is it on the goaltending?"
As easy as it is for some to answer that question by pointing to Bobrovsky's traditional stats — .874 save percentage and 3.65 goals-against average in 14 games — there's more context that paints a fuller picture of the role he's played in the team's failures this season.
Prior to the Maple Leafs' 4-3 overtime shootout loss to the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday, Valiquette's Clear Sight Analytics model gave Toronto the edge in expected goals in four of their past seven games. This aligns with public models like Natural Stat Trick, which actually gave Toronto the edge in five of those seven games.
This suggests that, for the most part, the Maple Leafs have been generating more high-end offensive opportunities than they are allowing. Essentially, they are "in" every game and they've deserved a better fate than what they have actually earned over this recent slump.
"I think the type of saves that hurt a team the most are really the ones that are off the rush, but when you have numbers back," Valiquette said. "Every rush that is even or uneven, where it's a two-on-two, a three-on-three, even a two-versus-three or a one-versus-two, those have been the goals that have really hurt the ball club.
"His save percentage on those in particular is fourth-worst in the NHL."
Essentially, Bobrovsky is not making the kind of saves that you would expect from a two-time Vezina Trophy winner. Worse, he's not making the kind of saves that you would expect from an NHL backup.
"The reason why these are so deflating is because everybody had their man, and the shooter becomes the goalie's man," Valiquette said. "What happens next is after goals are scored like that early in a season, the theme becomes: 'We don't trust this guy.' "
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