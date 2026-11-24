NHL Jack Adams Award Rankings: A New No. 1 Head Coach Emerges
Nov 24, 2026 6:26 PMPublished Nov 24, 2026 6:26 PM
As American Thanksgiving approaches, Andre Leal breaks down which head coaches have emerged as early favorites for the Jack Adams Award.
There are a few teams at this stage in the NHL season with impressive records. Some clubs weren't even expected to be as well-positioned as they are going into the 2026-27 campaign.
Sometimes when a team performs well above expectations, it's a nod to the head coach for organizing their team in a way that allows them to perform as such.
The Jack Adams Award is given "to the coach adjudged to have contributed the most to his team’s success." It's voted on by members of the NHL Broadcasters’ Association.
5. Marco Sturm, Boston Bruins
The Boston Bruins had an amazing start, right out of the gate, for the 2026-27 season. Marco Sturm's side led the Atlantic Division for a while, for over three weeks from Oct. 18 to Nov. 12.
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Since then, the team has slowed down, losing three of their last five games. It's not much of a drop-off, but that's how unforgiving that division is. Boston is now fourth in the Atlantic with a 13-6-1 record, which is still much better than pre-season projections, but perhaps Sturm isn't rated as highly because of that short blip.
4. Andrew Brunette, Nashville Predators
It wasn't long ago that Nashville Predators head coach Andrew Brunette was being called to lose his job. But this season has been different for the Predators, and in a positive way.
Nashville are third in the strong Central Division, standing ahead of teams like the Dallas Stars, Utah Mammoth, and even the Winnipeg Jets, who are on a six-game winning streak. GM and president Chris MacFarland deserves credit for restructuring the roster upon his off-season arrival, but Brunette has kept his team aligned with an 11-5-5 record.
Brunette has been the runner-up in two instances of Jack Adams voting in 2021-22 and 2023-24, and has made an early case to be in the running once again.
3. Rod Brind'Amour, Carolina Hurricanes
Rod Brind'Amour's coaching career, as well as his playing career, has been so impressive that it's hard not to think of him whenever the Carolina Hurricanes are mentioned.
Coming off a Stanley Cup championship, the Hurricanes have stepped their game up even further this season and almost seem unstoppable.
Carolina is second in the NHL with an 18-3-3 record, but first in the league in points percentage at .813. Having already won this award in 2020-21, it wouldn't be a surprise to see Brind'Amour get another Jack Adams at the end of this season.
thehockeynews.comHow Much Credit Does Mike Babcock Deserve For The Edmonton Oilers' Early Success?Expectations were high for the Edmonton Oilers heading into the season, but a historic start from the team's top players has put them near the top of the NHL standings. Where has Mike Babcock influenced this group the most and how much credit does he deserve?
2. Mike Babcock, Edmonton Oilers
It's not a shock that the Edmonton Oilers are a great offensive team, that happens every year. But their more complete, two-way play has taken their game to new heights.
Since bringing in Mike Babcock behind the bench, the Oilers have more structure than ever, and their high-flying offense is matched with a fair amount of shutdown wins thanks to their defensive commitment and goaltending.
Edmonton is first in the Pacific and third in the NHL with a 17-5-4 record. After 26 games last year, they were sixth in the division and 23rd in the league with an 11-10-5 record. It helps when Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl and Evan Bouchard are playing the game at the highest possible level, but Babcock deserves his credit.
1. Travis Green, Ottawa Senators
To this point in the season, there should hardly be a debate as to who the Jack Adams Award front-runner is, and that's Travis Green.
The talk of the Ottawa Senators leading up to the season was how big a loss Brady Tkachuk would be. But the Sens haven't skipped a beat, and in fact, have stepped up this year.
Ottawa sits atop the Atlantic Division with a 16-6-3 record, fighting off all the other consistent teams in their circle.
What makes this particularly impressive is the personnel that Green has had to manage without. William Eklund, who was essentially brought in as Tkachuk's replacement, has only played four games this season with a lower-body injury. They also played through a stretch without Linus Ullmark, who is putting together a Vezina-type season.
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